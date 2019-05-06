nlc-logo

Shine
Már tűkön ülnek a sztárok, mindjárt kezdődik a MET-gála
Shine
2019. Május 06.

Már tűkön ülnek a sztárok, mindjárt kezdődik a MET-gála

Gigi Hadid combfotóval, Naomi Campbell egy 2006-os kép megosztásával készülődik a gálára.
Avatar
Shine
2019. Május 06.
f Ajánlom

Nagy csinnadratta várható az idei MET-gálán, amelynek témája – Túlzások: Ami jellemzi a divatot – zöld utat adott a legextravagánsabb, legőrültebb és legfeltűnőbb öltözékeknek. Míg saját szemünkkel is láthatjuk, miként ültették át a hírességek a témát saját stílusukba, tobzódhatunk az előző MET-gálákról megosztott fotóikban.

MET-gála 2018 – Fotó: Getty Images

Azok ugyanis menetrendszerűen elárasztották az Instagramot, senki sem hagyná ki a lehetőséget, hogy valamelyik korábbi szettjét vagy a készülődés kulisszatitkait meg ne ossza. Már csak pár óra a kezdésig, addig is mutatjuk a leglátványosabb mementókat.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

2006 #MetGala with @andreltalley 🖤 Wearing @alexandermcqueen

Naomi Campbell (@naomi) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

~*Met Memz*~

Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

2018🖤

Kylie (@kyliejenner) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Almost Monday .. ✨

Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Who’s ready for the @metgala2019_ #redcarpet regalia to begin? ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Mother’s taking a look back at the LEGENDARY #KateMoss delivering MAJOR #InTheMirror MESMERISATION in #makeupbypatmcgrath featuring #LUSTGloss shade ‘FLESH FANTASY’ for the 2018 #MetHeavenlyBodies ⚡⚡⚡ INDULGE like an icon in all 32 shades, available now at PATMcGRATH.COM. ⁣ #PMGHowTo⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ -Apply ‘Temptation Taupe’ eye shadow (Platinum Bronze palette) over the lid with a fluffy blending brush to create an overall soft smokey sheen ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣-Define the crease and outer corner of the eye with ‘Depth’ eyeshadow and blend out edges (Mothership I)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣-Add dimension with a touch of ‘VR Nectar’ (Mothership II) on the center of eyelid and inner corner of the eye⁣⁣ ⁣⁣-Line the upper lash line using PermaGel UltraGlide Eye Pencil in ‘Xtreme Black’ and smudge a bit of black into the outer corner of the eye beneath the lashes⁣⁣ ⁣⁣-Apply a few generous coats of black mascara on top and bottom lashes to enhance the eye⁣⁣ ⁣⁣-Create the perfect nude lip using PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil ‘Done Undone’ to define the lips and ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Lust Gloss ‘Flesh Fantasy’ to finish the look⁣⁣

Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Bey at The Met 2015 ✖️ Makeup by me #BKxSJ

S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

hi kage🖤 #met

🦋 (@bellahadid) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

It’s nearly that time of year again... which look is your favorite???? #metball

Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 

