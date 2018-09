Testcsonkítás a szépségért? – Te is csinálod, még ha nem is tudsz róla

View this post on Instagram

⠀ ⠀⠀On September 5th, Day 1 of @NYFW, the interactive exhibit @AHuman by @SimonHuck will open at 48 Mercer Street in NYC. #AHuman will be a showcase for body modifications that give people the freedom to explore, rather than rooting from existing insecurities. This futuristic concept swaps wedge heels for a conch-shell-like permanent heel and much more. Swipe ▶ to see model and celebrities “@andrejapejic, @kimkardashian and @chrissyteigen” begin to give it a try. What do you think of A.Human? ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀#kimkardashian #chrissytiegen #ss19 #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek #NYFW #fashionshow #newyork #runway #youarebeautiful | #trendyStyleHUB‪ #iTopModel (cc/ @trendystylehub)‬