Csodálatos falfestéssel mentette meg faluját a 96 éves bácsi

View this post on Instagram

The Rainbow Village is a street art in Nantun District, Taichung, Taiwan. It was created by former soldier, Huang Yung-Fu, who was born in Taishan county, Guangdong province in 1924. The eldest of four brothers and two sisters Huang's artistic talents were revealed early on. - source wikipedia . . @amazingtaipei @discover_taiwan @amazingtaiwan @taiwan__official @rainbowvillage2019 @travelmonkey.taiwan @nikon_taiwan @nikonasia #taiwan #rainbowvillage #travel #台灣 #台北 #instagood #photography #taichung #photooftheday #taiwan1 #taiwan_dream #taiwantravel #taiwan_tourism #igertaiwan #台中 #mural #art #taiwangram #iseetaiwan #instadaily #photo #huntgramtaiwan #nikond750 #taiwanderlust #wanderlust #travelphotography #justgoshoot #village #moodyphotography #taiwan_tourism