2018. 12. 31. Szilveszter
Otthon
10 faház a világvégén, ahova azonnal bekuckóznánk
Otthon
2018. December 31.

10 faház a világvégén, ahova azonnal bekuckóznánk

Igaz, most jön még csak a szilveszter, de az ünnepek után jól esne az alábbi válogatásból bármelyik faházban lustálkodni.
NLCafé
2018. December 31.
f Ajánlom

Az egyik kedvenc műsorom a Házak a fa tetején, ahol a megszállott asztalosok látszólag könnyedén felpattintanak egy faházat vagyis inkább lombházat, ahogy a műsor címe is ígéri, a fa tetejére. Faház a fákon ez nekem már pont elég, hogy odaképzeljem magam, még a faházak illatát is elő tudom varázsolni az agyamból parancsszóra. Na, a lényeg, hogy rönkház, lombház, faház, mindegy, csak fából legyen. A faháznak még mindig megvan a romantikája, pláne, ha a világvégén van. Ilyeneket szedtem össze az Instagramtól, enjoy!

Ebben a kádban napokat tudnék tölteni.

Sunday meditation

A post shared by Huck (@kylefinndempsey) on

Oké, jövünk.

Santa’s gotta be in there.

A post shared by Huck (@kylefinndempsey) on

Ezt a hangulata miatt tettem ide, olyan otthonos.

#cabinporn #aframe @stay_lokal #lokalaframe

A post shared by Stacey (@ssmphotog) on

A kandalló plusz pont.

#cabinlife #cabinporn #cabin

A post shared by Chris Campuzano (@ccamp41117) on

Szívesen eleveznék odáig!

Somewhere with you 💭 From @woodworkcraft

A post shared by Cabin Love ❤️ (@cabinloveeee) on

Kérem a macskát az ölembe!

Nézzétek a csillagokat!

A little bedtime story sounds fitting on the eve before we share #companionsfilm with the world. - I always found myself a little jealous of the ski patrollers playing with their dogs on the mountain all day. Just the other morning, I was loading up at @brightonresort when a patroller cut the line and directed his dog to hop on the lift. Everyone either smiled, made an “awe” noise of sorts or commented how their dog “____ would love to do that.” When my girlfriend and I picked up a black lab puppy in the fall of 2015, I knew he was destined to be a mountain dog. While I’m no ski patroller, I wasn’t going to let that stop me from taking my Gru into the mountains. After a good year of training, I contacted my friend @andrew__muse, knowing quite well he would be a great source of inspiration for a big dog infused adventure. We got our pups @kickerdogmuse and @grutheblackdog together for some more backcountry training sessions and brainstormed where to go. We found a quaint cabin tucked away in Idaho which would provide great access to backcountry terrain suitable for the dogs. Finally, we would have it our way. A giant mountain range to explore and plenty of powder for our companions to romp in to their heart’s content. - As any trip always goes, there’s always something that doesn’t fall into place just right. For us, that was weather. The @wintertux cabin had been having a record season up until the week of our journey, where, which of course, it decided to rain. Snowbanks measured up to the windows, while there were 8 steps shovelled down onto the porch to open the front door. There really was plenty of snow, but unfortunately, it was all a bit wet. The dogs anxious whimpers to go play outside kept our spirits high so we ventured around the creek and low areas to allow the dogs some exercise. Then, as flakes began to fall, we began venturing into the higher terrain. The higher up we went, the more rightside up the conditions became. This was very very good news. - The teaser for our film is live now - link in bio. Stay tuned tomorrow. This one really brings all my favorite things in life together at once. I hope you enjoy it. 📸 @kbascetta

A post shared by Rob Aseltine (@robaseltine) on

A két fotó között csak egy nap telt el.

A ház, aminek fenyő nő a tetején, kell ennél több?

Oké, nem kell több érv.

Címkék: faház világvége

