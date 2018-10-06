Stílusos kislakások, amikbe bármikor beköltöznénk – fotók
20-30 négyzetméteren élni már komoly életforma. A kis otthonnak legalább annyi előnye van, mint hátránya. Azon egy percig sem vitatkozunk, hogy egyszerűen és gyorsan lehet például takarítani, de pillanatok alatt rendetlenséget is lehet csinálni. Pró és kontra érvek mindig lesznek, de mi most olyan lakásokat gyűjtöttünk össze, ahova bizony bármikor beköltöznénk!
Ebbe a miniotthonba még egy terebélyes szobanövény is helyet kapott
Photos by @gabriela.sladkova.photography / Summit Tiny Homes
Modern és igényes
A sneaky peek of our finished Tiny Cozy Home
Nézz körbe!
📷 tiny house
Otthonos
A lépcsőfokokat azért átgondolnánk még egyszer