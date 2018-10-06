nlc-logo

17C
2018. 10. 06. Brúnó, Renáta
Otthon
Stílusos kislakások, amikbe bármikor beköltöznénk – fotók
Otthon
2018. Október 06.

Stílusos kislakások, amikbe bármikor beköltöznénk – fotók

A kis lakások dekorálásánál és kialakításánál a főszerep az apró részleteké, és azért némi kreativitás sem árt. A következő összeállításban egyikből sincs hiány!
Bors Hanna
2018. Október 06.
f Ajánlom

20-30 négyzetméteren élni már komoly életforma. A kis otthonnak legalább annyi előnye van, mint hátránya. Azon egy percig sem vitatkozunk, hogy egyszerűen és gyorsan lehet például takarítani, de pillanatok alatt rendetlenséget is lehet csinálni. Pró és kontra érvek mindig lesznek, de mi most olyan lakásokat gyűjtöttünk össze, ahova bizony bármikor beköltöznénk!

Ebbe a miniotthonba még egy terebélyes szobanövény is helyet kapott

Modern és igényes

Nézz körbe!

Otthonos

A lépcsőfokokat azért átgondolnánk még egyszer

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

@tinyhousebaluchon 📸 @tnylvng

Casa Minúscula (@casaminuscula) által megosztott bejegyzés,

kislakás miniotthon ötletek

