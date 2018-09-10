Kukkants be ezekbe a pici, de annál stílusosabb otthonokba – fotók
A miniotthonok számos előnnyel és hátránnyal is büszkélkedhetnek. Hátrányuk ugyan, hogy nincsenek nagy terek, de egyszerű praktikákkal igazán barátságos, meleg otthont varázsolhatunk kis lakásunkból, ahova a nap végén egészen biztosan nagy örömmel térünk majd haza. Ezt a következő fotókkal alá is tudjuk támasztani:
From Oregon-based Tiny Heirloom (@tinyheirloom) is the 170-square-foot Archway Tiny Home. The home was named after the archway that spans across the front of the main floor bedroom.
Nestled between a high valley ridge and the edge of a forest is the Joni by Cabinscape (@cabinscape). The tiny cabin is located 45 minutes west of Ottawa and is available for nightly rental.
The Kerbey is the showcase model from ATX Tiny Casas that was featured in the 2018 Tiny House Jamboree. The home is 24-feet long and has 256-square-feet of living space between the main floor and bedroom loft.
A selection of our favorite images of the Millennial Tiny House, our first ever tiny house design and build!
Do you like the look of all the wood in this #tinyhouse?? Feels cozy and cabin like! . Repost @tinyhousemovement with @get_repost ・・・ Photo by: @amagilog
HIT THAT FOLLOW BUTTON 🏚
TIPP: A kicsi fali dekoráció kisebbíti a teret, így tartsd szem előtt a következő szabályt: kis falnak kis képre, a nagy falnak nagy képre van szüksége!