24C
2018. 09. 10. Nikolett, Hunor
Otthon
Kukkants be ezekbe a pici, de annál stílusosabb otthonokba – fotók
Otthon
2018. Szeptember 10.

Kukkants be ezekbe a pici, de annál stílusosabb otthonokba – fotók

Számtalan példát tudunk arra mutatni, hogy egy kis lakás is lehet stílusosan berendezett. A következő miniotthonok is ezt támasztják alá. Ötletesség. Stílus. Inspiráció. Neked melyik áll a szívedhez a legközelebb?
Németh Orsi
Németh Orsi
2018. Szeptember 10.
f Ajánlom

A miniotthonok számos előnnyel és hátránnyal is büszkélkedhetnek. Hátrányuk ugyan, hogy nincsenek nagy terek, de egyszerű praktikákkal igazán barátságos, meleg otthont varázsolhatunk kis lakásunkból, ahova a nap végén egészen biztosan nagy örömmel térünk majd haza. Ezt a következő fotókkal alá is tudjuk támasztani:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

From Oregon-based Tiny Heirloom (@tinyheirloom) is the 170-square-foot Archway Tiny Home. The home was named after the archway that spans across the front of the main floor bedroom. . View more pictures and details through our profile link or visit tinyliving.com! . #tinyliving #tinyhouseliving #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #tinyhomes #tinyhousemovement #tinyhousenation #tinyparadise #tinyhouselove #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #smallhomes #simpleliving #diynetwork #hgtv #tinyhousebigliving #tinyhousebuild #tinyhousebuilders #tinyhousehunters #tinyluxury #tinyhousecommunity #houses #sustainablehome #tinyspaces #livingsmall #cabins #lessismore #cabinlife #tinyhouselife

Tiny Living (@tnylvng) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Nestled between a high valley ridge and the edge of a forest is the Joni by Cabinscape (@cabinscape). The tiny cabin is located 45 minutes west of Ottawa and is available for nightly rental. . View more pictures and details through our profile link or visit tinyliving.com! . #tinyliving #tinyhouseliving #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #tinyhomes #tinyhousemovement #tinyhousenation #tinyparadise #tinyhouselove #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #smallhomes #simpleliving #diynetwork #hgtv #tinyhousebigliving #tinyhousebuild #tinyhousebuilders #tinyhousehunters #tinyluxury #tinyhousecommunity #houses #sustainablehome #tinyspaces #livingsmall #cabins #lessismore #cabinlife #tinyhouselife

Tiny Living (@tnylvng) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

The Kerbey is the showcase model from ATX Tiny Casas that was featured in the 2018 Tiny House Jamboree. The home is 24-feet long and has 256-square-feet of living space between the main floor and bedroom loft. . View more pictures and details through our profile link or visit tinyliving.com! . #tinyliving #tinyhouseliving #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #tinyhomes #tinyhousemovement #tinyhousenation #tinyparadise #tinyhouselove #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #smallhomes #simpleliving #diynetwork #hgtv #tinyhousebigliving #tinyhousebuild #tinyhousebuilders #tinyhousehunters #tinyluxury #tinyhousecommunity #houses #sustainablehome #tinyspaces #livingsmall #cabins #lessismore #cabinlife #tinyhouselife

Tiny Living (@tnylvng) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

From Oregon-based Tiny Heirloom (@tinyheirloom) is the 170-square-foot Archway Tiny Home. The home was named after the archway that spans across the front of the main floor bedroom. . View more pictures and details through our profile link or visit tinyliving.com! . #tinyliving #tinyhouseliving #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #tinyhomes #tinyhousemovement #tinyhousenation #tinyparadise #tinyhouselove #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #smallhomes #simpleliving #diynetwork #hgtv #tinyhousebigliving #tinyhousebuild #tinyhousebuilders #tinyhousehunters #tinyluxury #tinyhousecommunity #houses #sustainablehome #tinyspaces #livingsmall #cabins #lessismore #cabinlife #tinyhouselife

Tiny Living (@tnylvng) által megosztott bejegyzés,

TIPP: A kicsi fali dekoráció kisebbíti a teret, így tartsd szem előtt a következő szabályt: kis falnak kis képre, a nagy falnak nagy képre van szüksége!

lakás kislakás otthon

