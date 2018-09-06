nlc-logo

2018. 09. 06. Zakariás
Otthon
Élet 11 négyzetméteren? Igen, lehetséges!
Otthon
2018. Szeptember 06.

Élet 11 négyzetméteren? Igen, lehetséges!

Te mennyire éreznéd jól magad egy 11 négyzetméteres otthonban? Egyáltalán el tudod képzelni, hogy minden elfér ilyen kis helyen? Meglepő, de igen, mutatjuk, hogyan!
Németh Orsi
Németh Orsi
2018. Szeptember 06.
Ajánlom

Kai és Julie egy használaton kívüli amerikai iskolabuszt alakítottak át otthonukká. Ráadásul nemcsak az enteriőrt találták ki, hanem a víz-, gáz- és villanyszerelést is ők valósítottak meg, nem mindennapi mini lakásuk pedig elképesztően otthonosra sikerült. Az iskolabusz igazi otthonná válásának folyamatát közösségi oldalaikon is lépésről lépésre mutatták követőiknek. Kukkants be te is ebbe az alig 11 négyzetméteres, szuper egyedi, mozgó otthonba.

Swipe! For our Room Tour Part III 😍 Outdoor kitchen / Indoor and some tech. Our original disabled door doubles as the outdoor kitchen area. to make things short WE LOVE IT! 😍☀️ We love to keep things simple, so there is a foldout table and a small shelf for some spices and that’s it. We added a small light holder for a quick and easy light setup if needed. For us, nothing beats cooking out in the sun or under the stars. The Primus stove was a huge disappointment so far. It doesn’t work with the promised R907 bottles and is even missing a Adapter for the highly priced gas cartridges. So we are back using our tiny MSR cooker wich is doing an amazing job at all times. What is your cooking solution? On the inside we wanted to bring back some original Schoolbus flavor just to ad some vibe to our build. We use three 25 liter freshwater tanks wich are easily swopable under the sink. 160watt solar is charging our two 100ah AGM batteries. Since we are also working on the road our build needed to fulfill certain requirements in order to work for us. So we put a lot of tech inside. If you have any comments or questions fell free to ask us 😍 and if you know what could be the problem with our Primus Atle stove please let us know as well. Stay tuned for the big before/after comparison coming up in Part IV 😍 • • • • #msr #vanlifemovement #vanlifers #vanlifejournal #projectvanlife #vanlifediaries #vandwelling #vanlifeinspiration #campervans #vanlifeviews #vanlifeideas #homeiswhereyouparkit #vansofgermany #skoolielife #outboundliving #skoolieconversion #vanlifedistrict #therollinghome #campervan #skoolies #projectvanlife #thisisvanlifeing #vanlifemagazine #itsvanlife #nativevanlife #vanliving #vanlifecamper #campeveryday #busconversion

WeTravelByBus (@wetravelbybus) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Our first Camp on Corsica.😍 🌿 Just by luck we found this lonely spot right on the beach. 🌊 Without knowing it’s actually one of the rare surf spots on Corsica called Lumio, and just as we arrived the waves started to pickup and I grabbed my board and gave it a try. 🏄‍♂️ No one out in the lineup is something I have never experienced before and I had a great session with all the waves just for me 🌊. Sometimes it’s just about being at the right spot at the right time 🙏. • • • • #surfingtrip #vanlifers #vanlifejournal #projectvanlife #surferboy #vandwelling #vanlifeinspiration #campervans #vanlifecaptain #vanboysrule #vandwellinglife #vandweller #skoolielife #outboundliving #openroadlife #skoolieconversion #vanlifedistrict #therollinghome #tinyhousemovement #skoolies #livingsmall #thisisvanlifeing #vanlifemagazine #livebravely #vancrush #vanliving #vanlifecamper #hippyvan #surfermagazine

WeTravelByBus (@wetravelbybus) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Next level Van cooking! Swipe for the full flavor 🙌. . Imagine this: Homemade bread and a Parmigiana di Melanzane in the middle of the mountains. If you are in, keep reading and swipe through the slideshow. ••••••• Since we started our bus conversion this was on our mind. We were dreaming about actually being able to cook and bake in our bus. Since our upgrade to the Grizzly and the mini Roaster we finally had the chance to give it a try and this is definitely a next level Van experience for us. The tiny house on wheels vision we had is now more alive than ever. ••••••• Keeping things simple was important for the build and is also key for awesome van cooking. Just put some good ingredients together start a fire and there you go. The Parmigiana is a typical Italien dish and if you haven’t tried it yet you should definitely give it a go. Tip...it tastes even better in a mountain environment ⛰☀️ • • • • #tinyhouselife #outdoorcooking #veganfood #projectvanlife #openfirecooking #vandwelling #vanlifeinspiration #livingsmall #cubicminiwoodstove #vanlifeideas #vandwellinglife #vandweller #skoolielife #outboundliving #openroadlife #skoolieconversion #tinyhouse #therollinghome #tinyhousemovement #skoolies #minimalismus #thisisvanlifeing #minimalist #itsvanlife #vancrush #vanliving #vanlifecamper #hippyvan #busconversion

WeTravelByBus (@wetravelbybus) által megosztott bejegyzés,

I just love coming home after a day of surfing 🏄... . Thai Curry on the stove, @kurtvile through the speakers and a stunning ocean view. There is not much more to ask for. I‘m happy that we have build us some blinders for the windows though 😉. • • • • #livingsmall #tinyhouseliving #vanlifejournal #projectvanlife #vanlifediaries #vandwelling #vanlifeinspiration #campervans #vanlifecaptain #vanlifeideas #vandwellinglife #vandweller #skoolielife #outboundliving #openroadlife #skoolieconversion #vanlifedistrict #therollinghome #campervan #skoolies #projectvanlife #thisisvanlifeing #vanlifemagazine #itsvanlife #minimalist #vanliving #vanlifecamper #campeveryday #busconversion

WeTravelByBus (@wetravelbybus) által megosztott bejegyzés,

<<Swipe! Grizzly upgrade 😀🔥🏠😍. . You think we are crazy to install a bigger wood stove in mid summer. ?You are right!🤣 But we just couldn’t wait to get this major upgrade up and running. . We have been using the smaller brother the „cub“ for a while now and wanted to upgrade for 3 reasons: 1. We wanted more heat output. 2. We wanted the cooking option with the Mini Roaster. 3. We do have the space for a bigger stove. . Installation was a breeze since we had everything setup for the cub already. We just needed new holes for the feet to bolt down the stove to our custom made stove stand. We found out that we need a single wall pipe to be able to use the Roaster since the double wall pipe is to thick. We still have to get that. . Being able to actually cook with the stove was something we were looking forward to very much. Besides the Roaster, there is enough space on top for a small pot/pan. Super cool to make hot water for the shower 🚿 or for doing the dishes 😉. Definitely a huge upgrade for our home on wheels 🏠. . If you have tips and tricks for wood stove cooking please let us know. 🙏🔥🍳 • • • • #cubicminiwoodstove #vanlifers #tinyliving #projectvanlife #tinyhousemovement #vandwelling #vanlifeinspiration #campervans #vanlifecaptain #vanlifeideas #vandwellinglife #vandweller #skoolielife #outboundliving #openroadlife #skoolieconversion #minimalismus #therollinghome #campervan #skoolies #projectvanlife #thisisvanlifeing #vanlifemagazine #itsvanlife #nativevanlife #vanliving #livingsmall #campeveryday #busconversion

WeTravelByBus (@wetravelbybus) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Swipe for our Room Tour Part I 😍 I had so many requests for a room tour of our build, so here it is. Kick off is the view from the sleeping/livingspace incl. our loved „entertainment area“ the cubic mini. The burning fire ads so much warmth to the whole place and makes it super cosy. It was important to us to keep our build spacious. There is a true cabin feeling inside 🌲🐿⛰On the left is our kitchen counter with sink and quite a bit of storage space underneath. Since we wanted to use a portable gas stove to be able to cook outside as well, we didn’t build a fixed one into the kitchen area. In the drawers we have dishes, food supplies as well as our freshwater tank, our compost toilet and our 200ah batteries. I will show these later on. The front of the drawers are made of reclaimed old berlin loft wood flooring. We left those basically as we got them. They are just sanded a little bit. The whole build is done by ourselves and you probably can tell we are not carpenters, so we just call it style 😉 Let us know what you think and don’t hesitate to ask if you have any questions. 🔨😍 • • • • #vanconversions #vanlifers #vanlifejournal #projectvanlife #vanlifediaries #vandwelling #vanlifeinspiration #campervans #skoolieconversion #vanlifeideas #homeiswhereyouparkit #vansofgermany #skoolielife #outboundliving #openroadlife #skoolies #vanlifedistrict #therollinghome #campervan #livingsmall #projectvanlife #thisisvanlifeing #vanlifemagazine #camperlicious #alternativeliving #vanliving #vanlifecamper #campeveryday #cubicminiwoodstove #busconversion

WeTravelByBus (@wetravelbybus) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Nektek hogy tetszik a végeredmény?

Címkék: otthon lakás 11 négyzetméter

Megosztás Facebookon