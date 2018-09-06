Élet 11 négyzetméteren? Igen, lehetséges!

Kai és Julie egy használaton kívüli amerikai iskolabuszt alakítottak át otthonukká. Ráadásul nemcsak az enteriőrt találták ki, hanem a víz-, gáz- és villanyszerelést is ők valósítottak meg, nem mindennapi mini lakásuk pedig elképesztően otthonosra sikerült. Az iskolabusz igazi otthonná válásának folyamatát közösségi oldalaikon is lépésről lépésre mutatták követőiknek. Kukkants be te is ebbe az alig 11 négyzetméteres, szuper egyedi, mozgó otthonba.

Nektek hogy tetszik a végeredmény?