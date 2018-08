Félsz Indiába elindulni, mert parázol, hogy milyenek lesznek a szállások? Mutatjuk!

Climbed to the top of the Maharishi Ashram visited by the Beatles in 1968, a place where many of their hit songs were written 🕉 • • • #ashram #yoga #transcendentalmeditation #maharishi #beatles #india #rishikesh #meditation #travel #travelblog #explore #adventure #travelgram #yogisofinstagram #wanderlust #fernweh #asia #yogateachertraining #ytt

A post shared by @ hannsp11 on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:17am PDT