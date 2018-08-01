Ezekkel a csempékkel nem lőhetsz félre, ha merész fürdőszobára vágysz
Ha mindig is vagányabb stílusú fürdőszobára vágytál, de sosem mertél belevágni a változtatásba, talán ezek a csempék segítenek az elhatározásban.
Kék, mintás csempe
We love checking out a great renovation. Take a look at this pretty before and after from @popaconstruction in St. Petersburg, FL. The in stock Berlin IV pattern is used on the floor.
Derűs, de mégis elegáns és különleges, főleg, hogy a mintás csempéket általában nem a padlón, hanem a falakon alkalmazzák.
Vidám, mentazöld csempe
Simple and clean Bathroom. More lovely muted pastel green tiles. Designed by @shacklewellarchitects at their Walthamstow project.
Featured in Homes Halifax from @thecoasthalifax 🌿 My favourite room: Rebekah Higg's green bathroom 🌿 A ton of grunt work turned this eyesore into a one-of-a-kind oasis. The green bathroom was a pretty big eyesore, it probably deterred a lot of people from buying the house—a lot of people looked at it and it was on the market for a really long time. It had this custom green square tub, which was really bizarre, a shower and this thick tile all over the walls. Initially I thought, let's gut the whole bathroom, but when I decided to put on an extension I had enough space to do a master ensuite and shifted my money from renovating the green bathroom to the extension.
Olyan, mintha időutazást tennénk a hetvenes évekbe.
Sárga csempe
Főleg azoknak érdemes elgondolkodni ezen a színen, akiknek sötét a fürdőszobájuk. Üdítő, friss hangulatot áraszt, amitől nem csoda, ha mindig jókedve lesz az embernek.
Mozaikos csempe
For the perfect pop of color and character, we included a teal distressed cabinet in this bathroom. To compliment the colors we paired it with a ming green mosaic tile wall and chrome accents.
Kis fürdőszobákba nem igazán ajánlatos ilyen mintázatú csempét rakni, mert még inkább összenyomja a teret. Ha nagyon beleszerettél mégis, akkor alkalmazd esetleg egy keskeny csíkban a fal felületén, vagy akár egy-egy ilyen csempét rakj a többi közé.
Vörös csempe
Love the way the light reflects off the tile, even if the tile work is a little sloppy. AND those light fixtures are fantastic!
Ha valami igazán merész, vad és szexi külsőt kölcsönöznél a fürdőszobádnak, irány vörös csempét venni!
Geometrikus forma
Inspired by a recent trip to Morocco 🇲🇦 CASABLANCA 🇲🇦 A brand new geometric tile, designed and hand painted in our Chiltern studio.
Ha azt szeretnéd, hogy a fürdőd bohém, játékos és vidám legyen, mindenképpen válassz geometrikus formával mintázott csempét.