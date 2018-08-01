nlc-logo

25C
2018. 08. 01. Boglárka
Otthon
Ezekkel a csempékkel nem lőhetsz félre, ha merész fürdőszobára vágysz
Otthon
2018. Augusztus 01.

Ezekkel a csempékkel nem lőhetsz félre, ha merész fürdőszobára vágysz

Unod már a fürdőszobád kinézetét, vagy épp most költözöl? Válogass a merészebbnél merészebb csempék közül!
NLCafé
2018. Augusztus 01.
f Ajánlom

Ha mindig is vagányabb stílusú fürdőszobára vágytál, de sosem mertél belevágni a változtatásba, talán ezek a csempék segítenek az elhatározásban.

Kék, mintás csempe

Derűs, de mégis elegáns és különleges, főleg, hogy a mintás csempéket általában nem a padlón, hanem a falakon alkalmazzák.

Vidám, mentazöld csempe

Featured in Homes Halifax from @thecoasthalifax 🌿 My favourite room: Rebekah Higg's green bathroom 🌿 Read the full story on http://bit.ly/RebekahHiggs 🌿 A ton of grunt work turned this eyesore into a one-of-a-kind oasis. The green bathroom was a pretty big eyesore, it probably deterred a lot of people from buying the house—a lot of people looked at it and it was on the market for a really long time. It had this custom green square tub, which was really bizarre, a shower and this thick tile all over the walls. Initially I thought, let's gut the whole bathroom, but when I decided to put on an extension I had enough space to do a master ensuite and shifted my money from renovating the green bathroom to the extension. #thecoast #bathroom #renovation #diymom #bathroomremodel #homeshalifax

DIY MOM (@diymom.ca) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Olyan, mintha időutazást tennénk a hetvenes évekbe.

Sárga csempe

Go bold with gold! #ceramicasenio #noosatiles #noosavilletiles #floortiles #walltiles #longsubways #yellowtiles #colourisback

Beebee Wagstaff (@ceramicasenio) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Főleg azoknak érdemes elgondolkodni ezen a színen, akiknek sötét a fürdőszobájuk. Üdítő, friss hangulatot áraszt, amitől nem csoda, ha mindig jókedve lesz az embernek.

Mozaikos csempe

Kis fürdőszobákba nem igazán ajánlatos ilyen mintázatú csempét rakni, mert még inkább összenyomja a teret. Ha nagyon beleszerettél mégis, akkor alkalmazd esetleg egy keskeny csíkban a fal felületén, vagy akár egy-egy ilyen csempét rakj a többi közé.

Vörös csempe

Ha valami igazán merész, vad és szexi külsőt kölcsönöznél a fürdőszobádnak, irány vörös csempét venni!

Geometrikus forma

Ha azt szeretnéd, hogy a fürdőd bohém, játékos és vidám legyen, mindenképpen válassz geometrikus formával mintázott csempét.

Elle Decor

Címkék: csempe fürdőszoba otthon

