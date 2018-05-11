5 bombabiztos tipp a luxus kinézetű otthonért
Elég csak a luxus látszatát keltened. Hogyan? Mutatjuk!
1. Harmonizáló képkeretek
Vegyél egy rakás ugyanolyan keretet, hogy egységes és stílusos megjelenítést adjon a képeknek, fotóknak vagy posztereknek. A végeredmény stílusos és elegáns.
Foonka showroom in #Szczecin #hayka #haykabedding #bedding #foonka #loft #interiordesign #interior #bedroom #lagom #hygge #sleep #haykastraw #instagood #instaphoto #naturelovers #naturallyinspiring #dailyphoto #goodmorning #pictures #picturesonthewall #photography #dorotawojciechowska @dorota_wojciechowska_danek
2. Ragaszkodj egy színpalettához
Miután kiválasztottad a lakásdekorációhoz a színeket, tarts ki mellettük. Ha közben elkezded keverni és variálni őket, könnyen ízléstelen végeredményt kaphatsz, ami nem a fényűzés, hanem az olcsóság hatását kelti.
3. A kevesebb néha több
Ne zsúfold tele az otthonodat mindennel. Egy-két jól megválasztott, minőségi bútor és dísztárgy sokkal mutatósabb és figyelemfelkeltőbb tud lenni, mint ha mindenhol kacatok sorakoznának.
🌸CH24 Wishbone Chair giveaway.🌞This week we want to give back some love you’ve shown over the years. And we know that the Wishbone Chair by @carlhansenandson is one of your absolute favs. So now you have the chance to win the legendary CH24 Wishbone Chair in oak. 📷: @scandinavianlovesong . . . To enter the challenge just: . . - Post a picture of the place in your home where the CH24 should stand. - Or post a picture of your CH24 that would love to have some company. - Use the hashtag #wishbonechairwish - Make sure to follow @_connox_ . . . . On Monday the 30th we’ll be drawing the winner. Good luck!🖤 #beunique #carlhansenandson
4. Legyen mindennek értéke
Olyan dolgokkal vedd magad körül, amelyek tényleg sokat jelentenek neked. Ha valami nem elengedhetetlen vagy nem tölt el örömmel, szelektálj. Hidd el, hogy legalább annyira felszabadító megszabadulni valamitől, ami felesleges, mint egy új darabot venni.
Love this 😍💝 . . 📷 by @martybz . #shabbychichome #shabbylover #shabbyhomes #interior #rumahidaman #homeinterior #ruangtamu #vintagehome #dapur #dapurshabby #homeideas #homesweethome #homeinspiration #scandinavianhome #rumahkecil #kitchen #kitchendesign #instapic #dekorasyon #dekor #homedecoration #interiordesign #dapurkecil #kidsroom #livingroom #colorfulhome #vintagehome #colorfulinterior #desainrumahminimalis
5. Tarts tisztaságot és rendet
Ez a legfontosabb szempont, enélkül még a legdrágább bútorok sem fognak tündökölni.
My Mom’s Sewing Room: Part 1 (slide) • • • Funniest thing about organizing- anything that looks effortless was likely lots&lot&lots of work. Just think about how long “beach waves. Take to do on Pinterest 😂 This sewing room was literally hundreds of hours collectively (because sewing rooms have so many little pieces in them). But all the sweet heirloom baby dresses my mom creates made this one of the most rewarding projects ever! @brittsfavthings is highlighting craft organization. I’ve really enjoyed it! • • • #homeorganization #customhomes #sewingroom #konmarie #thelifechangingmagicoftidyingup #sparkjoy #foodstorage #lessismore2018 #craftroomorganization #craftroom #tidyhome #cleanhomes