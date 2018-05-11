nlc-logo

2018. 05. 11.
Otthon

5 bombabiztos tipp a luxus kinézetű otthonért
Otthon
2018. Május 11.

5 bombabiztos tipp a luxus kinézetű otthonért

Nem kell feltétlenül drága bútorokat vásárolnod ahhoz, hogy az otthonod fényűző legyen.
NLCafé
2018. Május 11.
Elég csak a luxus látszatát keltened. Hogyan? Mutatjuk!

1. Harmonizáló képkeretek

Vegyél egy rakás ugyanolyan keretet, hogy egységes és stílusos megjelenítést adjon a képeknek, fotóknak vagy posztereknek. A végeredmény stílusos és elegáns.

2. Ragaszkodj egy színpalettához

Miután kiválasztottad a lakásdekorációhoz a színeket, tarts ki mellettük. Ha közben elkezded keverni és variálni őket, könnyen ízléstelen végeredményt kaphatsz, ami nem a fényűzés, hanem az olcsóság hatását kelti. 

3. A kevesebb néha több

Ne zsúfold tele az otthonodat mindennel. Egy-két jól megválasztott, minőségi bútor és dísztárgy sokkal mutatósabb és figyelemfelkeltőbb tud lenni, mint ha mindenhol kacatok sorakoznának.

4. Legyen mindennek értéke

Olyan dolgokkal vedd magad körül, amelyek tényleg sokat jelentenek neked. Ha valami nem elengedhetetlen vagy nem tölt el örömmel, szelektálj. Hidd el, hogy legalább annyira felszabadító megszabadulni valamitől, ami felesleges, mint egy új darabot venni.

5. Tarts tisztaságot és rendet

Ez a legfontosabb szempont, enélkül még a legdrágább bútorok sem fognak tündökölni. 

My Mom’s Sewing Room: Part 1 (slide) • • • Funniest thing about organizing- anything that looks effortless was likely lots&lot&lots of work. Just think about how long “beach waves. Take to do on Pinterest 😂 This sewing room was literally hundreds of hours collectively (because sewing rooms have so many little pieces in them). But all the sweet heirloom baby dresses my mom creates made this one of the most rewarding projects ever! @brittsfavthings is highlighting craft organization. I’ve really enjoyed it! • • • #homeorganization #customhomes #sewingroom #konmarie #thelifechangingmagicoftidyingup #sparkjoy #foodstorage #lessismore2018 #craftroomorganization #craftroom #tidyhome #cleanhomes

Candi (@operation_organization) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Kapcsolódó

Home Beautiful

Vissza a címlapra
otthon luxus kinézet lakásdekoráció tipp

