Saját strand is tartozik ehhez a 13 hálószobás ingatlanhoz

Én, személy szerint, imádok lakáshirdetéseket nézegetni, attól függetlenül, hogy nem tervezek mostanában költözni. Van valami megnyugtató a különböző otthonok fotóinak nézegetésében, ráadásul hosszan el lehet fantáziálni arról, kik laktak ott, és milyen lehet az életük.

Ennél a nemrég meghirdetett angliai háznál van mit nézni! Tulajdonképpen az álmok otthona, teniszpálya, medence és egy saját strand is tartozik hozzá, természetesen.

A Cornwallban található álomingatlan 13 hálószobát és 8 fürdőszobát rejt magában, lenyűgöző a kertje, és csodálatos a kilátás. Az ára milliárdos nagyságrendű, úgyhogy le sem írom, ne szomorítsak el mindenkit. Inkább csodáljuk a fotókat!

Today's #PropertyoftheDay is the magnificent #GradeIListed Ince #Castle in #Cornwall. Situated on its own peninsula, the vast gardens boast stunning views over the River Lynher. Dreamy! @knightfrank https://t.co/FW8elpzQPZ pic.twitter.com/aSYRBHNsDB