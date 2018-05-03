Saját strand is tartozik ehhez a 13 hálószobás ingatlanhoz
Én, személy szerint, imádok lakáshirdetéseket nézegetni, attól függetlenül, hogy nem tervezek mostanában költözni. Van valami megnyugtató a különböző otthonok fotóinak nézegetésében, ráadásul hosszan el lehet fantáziálni arról, kik laktak ott, és milyen lehet az életük.
Ennél a nemrég meghirdetett angliai háznál van mit nézni! Tulajdonképpen az álmok otthona, teniszpálya, medence és egy saját strand is tartozik hozzá, természetesen.
A Cornwallban található álomingatlan 13 hálószobát és 8 fürdőszobát rejt magában, lenyűgöző a kertje, és csodálatos a kilátás. Az ára milliárdos nagyságrendű, úgyhogy le sem írom, ne szomorítsak el mindenkit. Inkább csodáljuk a fotókat!
This magnificent Grade I Listed #castle standing on its own 190 acre peninsula is surrounded by stunning #gardens and #views over the River Lynher. Ince Castle lies inside the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to the Devon/Cornwall border, with easy access to the historical and naval port of Plymouth. The Castle belongs to a group of Jacobean #properties that draw their inspiration from the great towers and keeps of medieval castles such as Dover and Kent, and closer to #home, Corfe in Dorset. Inside, the Castle is beautifully presented, light and spacious with many rooms giving views of the gardens and on to the estuary. For details contact William Morrison +44 1392 848823 or search ID: CHO170009. #InternationalView
Today's #PropertyoftheDay is the magnificent #GradeIListed Ince #Castle in #Cornwall. Situated on its own peninsula, the vast gardens boast stunning views over the River Lynher. Dreamy! @knightfrank https://t.co/FW8elpzQPZ pic.twitter.com/aSYRBHNsDB— Country & Town House (@CountryandTown) 2018. április 30.
Incredible 13-bedroom castle estate with private beach for sale in idyllic Cornwallhttps://t.co/AUsrSoQldm pic.twitter.com/7CLyY44SMv— House Beautiful UK (@HB) 2018. május 2.