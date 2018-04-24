nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

20C
2018. 04. 24. György
Otthon
Ez a víz alatti villa a mai nap legjobb látványa
Otthon
2018. Április 24.

Ez a víz alatti villa a mai nap legjobb látványa

Elképesztő, víz alatt elhelyezkedő lakhelyet építettek a Maldív-szigeteki Rangalin.
NLCafé
2018. Április 24.
f Ajánlom

A víz szerelmeseit valószínűleg nem zavarja, ha otthonukat az óceán veszi körül teljesen. A Crown Company is így gondolkodott, amikor megalkotta azt a 16 méterrel az Indiai-óceán alatt fekvő villát, melyet várhatóan 2018 novemberétől lehet bérbe venni.

A víz alatti építmény kétszintes, a konyhát, nappalit és a fürdőszobát magában foglaló felső szintje az óceán felett helyezkedik el, de a hálószoba már lent van, ahova spirállépcső vezet.

Underwater Villa killed the Waterbungalow star… Overwater is so 2017 @conrad_maldives It´s finshed now – I was snorking at the building site last year, and now the Conrad Underwater Villa is ready for fearless guests. But, have no fear, you can get great views of the sunrise too. Thanks to the relaxation deck on the opposite side of the villa, which also comes complete with its own infinity pool. #stayinspired #underwatervilla #underwater #deepsea @conradmaldives @conradhotels #conradrangali #conradhotels #muraka #ithaa #austrianblogger #travelblog #explore #beautifulhotels #bdteam #beautifuldestinations #postcardsfromtheworld #deepdown #maldives #themuraka

MR & MRS PORTER™ 📍Croatia (@wealthyadventure) által megosztott bejegyzés,

„A világ első tenger alatti rezidenciája arra ösztönzi a vendégeket, hogy felfedezzék a Maldív-szigeteket egy teljesen új perspektívából, a tenger felszíne alatt” – nyilatkozta Ahmed Saleem, a Crown Company igazgatója.

 A víz alatti villa összesen kilenc vendég befogadására alkalmas, egy éjszaka átszámítva 12,5 millióba kerül.

Kapcsolódó

Elle Decor

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: villa víz alatti látvány otthon

még több cikk

Katalin hercegné

Diana emléke előtt tisztelgett piros ruhájával Katalin hercegné
macska

Macskát találtak a Tescóban, a polcon aludt

NLCafé bögrejáték

NLCafé Női válaszutak konferencia
kézmosás videó
kézmosás

Iskolásokat kérdeztünk, hogyan mosnak kezet
keresztcsont műtét
műtét

Ezt érdemes tudni az elülsőkeresztszalag-sérülésekről 
Dunasziget

Egy magyar település, ahol a kert végében a Duna folyik
Krémmánia

Szépségdoboz magyarral töltve – itt van újra a Krémmánia Beauty Box Hungarian Edition
Magyarországkúl Most

Kétmillióan látták már a vasi asszonykórus csípőjének a ringását
műtét csípő protézis
műtét

Gyorsabb gyógyulás, kevesebb fájdalom: csípőprotézis izomvágás nélkül     
Liptai Claudia

Liptai Claudia beszólásain kiakadtak a nézők
anya anyaság feladatok segítség
apa

„Álmomban se gondoltam volna, hogy ennyire fáradt lehetek” – egy apuka vallomása, aki egy napig helyettesítette feleségét
Katalin hercegné

Katalin hercegné ezért hagyta el ilyen gyorsan a kórházat
horoszkóp

Ezek a csillagjegyek titokban mindenkit gyűlölnek
Avicii

Megszólalt Avicii családja
eltűnt férfi

Már négy eltűnt villanyszerelőt keresnek a rendőrök Mosonmagyaróvár környékén
Megosztás Facebookon