Ez a víz alatti villa a mai nap legjobb látványa
A víz szerelmeseit valószínűleg nem zavarja, ha otthonukat az óceán veszi körül teljesen. A Crown Company is így gondolkodott, amikor megalkotta azt a 16 méterrel az Indiai-óceán alatt fekvő villát, melyet várhatóan 2018 novemberétől lehet bérbe venni.
Did you enjoy your stay here at #ConradMaldives? Vote for us at the 2018 World Travel Awards where we have been nominated 8 times! VOTE CONRAD MALDIVES! (Link in our stories!) Thank you to @jeremyaustiin and @missangievilla for this stunning video of your recent stay! #StayInspired #ConradMaldives #LuxuryWorldTraveler #Maldives #Wanderlust
A víz alatti építmény kétszintes, a konyhát, nappalit és a fürdőszobát magában foglaló felső szintje az óceán felett helyezkedik el, de a hálószoba már lent van, ahova spirállépcső vezet.
Underwater Villa killed the Waterbungalow star… Overwater is so 2017 @conrad_maldives It´s finshed now – I was snorking at the building site last year, and now the Conrad Underwater Villa is ready for fearless guests. But, have no fear, you can get great views of the sunrise too. Thanks to the relaxation deck on the opposite side of the villa, which also comes complete with its own infinity pool. #stayinspired #underwatervilla #underwater #deepsea @conradmaldives @conradhotels #conradrangali #conradhotels #muraka #ithaa #austrianblogger #travelblog #explore #beautifulhotels #bdteam #beautifuldestinations #postcardsfromtheworld #deepdown #maldives #themuraka
„A világ első tenger alatti rezidenciája arra ösztönzi a vendégeket, hogy felfedezzék a Maldív-szigeteket egy teljesen új perspektívából, a tenger felszíne alatt” – nyilatkozta Ahmed Saleem, a Crown Company igazgatója.
A víz alatti villa összesen kilenc vendég befogadására alkalmas, egy éjszaka átszámítva 12,5 millióba kerül.