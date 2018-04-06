Imádod az apró házakat? Akkor ezeket mindenképp látnod kell!
A hiedelemmel ellentétben, kicsi házban élni nem rossz, sőt! Sokan kifejezetten vágynak rá, hogy otthonukat kisebbre cseréljék, példéul egy mobil konténerre vagy egy faházikóra, legalábbis pár hétnyi vakáció erejéig biztosan. Az Instagramon egyre több fiók kínál szuper lehetőséget erre, mesésebbnél mesésebb fotókkal csalogatva az arra vágyókat. Ezekből csemegéztünk!
The @wikkelhouse, designed and manufactured in #Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The Wikkelhouse is made from 24 layers of cardboard but can last 100 years | 📷 @yvonnewittephoto | More images @prefapedia #BookOfCabins #Prefapedia #interiors #interiordesign #architecture #decoration #interior #home #design #camper #homedecor #decor #prefab #diy #lifestyle #compactliving #fineinteriors #cabin #shed #tinyhomes #tinyhouse #cabinfever #inspiration #tinyhousemovement #airstream #treehouse #cabinlife #cottage #airbnb
One of the latest additions to Tiny House Siesta (@tinyhousebeachresort) is the Margarita, a tiny house that sleeps six! Now your whole family can experience tiny living on your next vacation to Florida's Siesta Key Beach. . View more pictures and details through our profile link or visit tinyliving.com! . #tinyliving #tinyhouseliving #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #tinyhomes #tinyhousemovement #tinyhousenation #tinyparadise #tinyhouselove #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #smallhomes #simpleliving #diynetwork #hgtv #tinyhousebigliving #tinyhousebuild #tinyhousebuilders #tinyhousehunters #tinyluxury #tinyhousecommunity #houses #sustainablehome #tinyspaces #livingsmall #siestakeybeach #lessismore #siestabeach #tinyhouselife
Alert: New York is set to introduce a #RighToDisconnect Bill that would prevent you from being obligated to respond to work emails after hours. Studies show people who respond to work emails after 9 pm suffer from a lower quality sleep, we think this is just a first step in the right direction. Would you vote for this bill? Share with us why you want your #righttodisconnect and we'll highlight our favorites. Photo by @erinkrespan #getawayoften #counterbalance #disconnect #unplug
Tiny Houses compliment the big outdoors they occupy. We designed our home to bring the outside in. With that it has encouraged us to enjoy the outside more and nothing beats being outside and relaxing by an awesome fire. We recently picked up the @solostove bonfire to compliment our outdoor space and with it's smokeless design, it allows us to maximize the space it occupies and we can get that much closer to it and soak up all the heat with a glass of wine of course. . . . . #TinyHouseBasics #tinyhousenation #tinyhousemovement #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #offthegrid #thow #tinylife #tinyliving #houzz #apartmenttherapy #dwell #tinyhouseblog #simpleliving #minimalism #offgrid #homeiswhereyouparkit #tinyhousetrailer #tinyhousetrailers #diy #craftsmen #solostove