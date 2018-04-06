nlc-logo

2018. 04. 06. Vilmos, Bíborka
Otthon
Imádod az apró házakat? Akkor ezeket mindenképp látnod kell!
Otthon
2018. Április 06.

Imádod az apró házakat? Akkor ezeket mindenképp látnod kell!

Néhány évvel ezelőtt jelent meg az apró házikók trendje, és még mindig nagy népszerűségnek örvend.
NLCafé
2018. Április 06.
f Ajánlom

A hiedelemmel ellentétben, kicsi házban élni nem rossz, sőt! Sokan kifejezetten vágynak rá, hogy otthonukat kisebbre cseréljék, példéul egy mobil konténerre vagy egy faházikóra, legalábbis pár hétnyi vakáció erejéig biztosan. Az Instagramon egyre több fiók kínál szuper lehetőséget erre, mesésebbnél mesésebb fotókkal csalogatva az arra vágyókat. Ezekből csemegéztünk!

Forever jealous of this kid’s folding outdoor bath. 🌳🛀🏻

The Tiny Canal Cottage® (@whitneyleighmorris) által megosztott bejegyzés,

One of the latest additions to Tiny House Siesta (@tinyhousebeachresort) is the Margarita, a tiny house that sleeps six! Now your whole family can experience tiny living on your next vacation to Florida's Siesta Key Beach. . View more pictures and details through our profile link or visit tinyliving.com! . #tinyliving #tinyhouseliving #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #tinyhomes #tinyhousemovement #tinyhousenation #tinyparadise #tinyhouselove #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #smallhomes #simpleliving #diynetwork #hgtv #tinyhousebigliving #tinyhousebuild #tinyhousebuilders #tinyhousehunters #tinyluxury #tinyhousecommunity #houses #sustainablehome #tinyspaces #livingsmall #siestakeybeach #lessismore #siestabeach #tinyhouselife

Tiny Living (@tnylvng) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Tiny Houses compliment the big outdoors they occupy. We designed our home to bring the outside in. With that it has encouraged us to enjoy the outside more and nothing beats being outside and relaxing by an awesome fire. We recently picked up the @solostove bonfire to compliment our outdoor space and with it's smokeless design, it allows us to maximize the space it occupies and we can get that much closer to it and soak up all the heat with a glass of wine of course. . . . . #TinyHouseBasics #tinyhousenation #tinyhousemovement #tinyhouse #tinyhouses #tinyhome #offthegrid #thow #tinylife #tinyliving #houzz #apartmenttherapy #dwell #tinyhouseblog #simpleliving #minimalism #offgrid #homeiswhereyouparkit #tinyhousetrailer #tinyhousetrailers #diy #craftsmen #solostove

⏪ Joshua & Shelley ⏩ 🏡 (@tinyhousebasics) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Kapcsolódó

Apartment Therapy

Címkék: apró ház instagram fotó otthon

