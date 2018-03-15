Így varázsolj szentélyt a fürdőszobádból!
Néhány illatos gyertya, virágok, egy kis fürdősó, egy jó könyv és egy kellemes ital. Látszólag nem kell sok egy jó fürdőhöz, de az ördög a részletek kidolgozottságában rejlik! Emma June egyik kedvenc helye a fürdőkádja, és Instagram-képei alapján gondoskodik is róla, hogy időről időre megújítsa relaxálóhelyét. Ötletei másoknak is jó inspirációs forrásul szolgálhatnak:
Happy Valentines Day all you lovely people! . Naturally I spoiled myself with chocolates and roses and bath time while forcing my husband to take photos 😏 . I hope you're spending the day doing whatever makes you happiest ❤️
Conquering those Monday blues with an avocado bath bomb featuring every plant in my house 😂 . Also Max wondering what an earth I'm doing 😄🐶
H A P P Y M O N D A Y I'm having a sneaky day off today with plans to shoot for the stars this evening with @lush_ausnz 💫
We are all of us stars, and we deserve to twinkle ✨ . We've finally made it to NYC and checked into our hotel after two days in transit 😫 . All I want to do right now is time travel back to this perfect space bath and then time travel back here and crash for the night rest to explore this incredible and inspiring city first thing tomorrow morning!
When sick days get me down, I like to soak it up in @lush_aunz 's happiest bath bomb #yuzuandcocoa 🌻🌻 what's your fave thing to do when you're sick?
Be a beautiful cupcake in a world full of muffins 🍰 . Guys, there is no cupcake emoji?!! What is this!? . Another cold wintery day in Adelaide and all I want to do is slide back into this pretty pink bath 😍🥂 . . . One more day till the weekend 🙌🏼
(Forrás: Boredpanda)