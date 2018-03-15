nlc-logo

2018. 03. 16. Henrietta
Otthon
Így varázsolj szentélyt a fürdőszobádból!
Otthon
2018. Március 15.

Így varázsolj szentélyt a fürdőszobádból!

Ha neked is a lakásod egyik kedvenc pontja a kádad, akkor ezekből a képekből kellő inspirációt meríthetsz egy illatos, forró fürdőhöz, ami segít elengedni a benned felgyűlt egész napi stresszt.
nlc
2018. Március 15.
Néhány illatos gyertya, virágok, egy kis fürdősó, egy jó könyv és egy kellemes ital. Látszólag nem kell sok egy jó fürdőhöz, de az ördög a részletek kidolgozottságában rejlik! Emma June egyik kedvenc helye a fürdőkádja, és Instagram-képei alapján gondoskodik is róla, hogy időről időre megújítsa relaxálóhelyét. Ötletei másoknak is jó inspirációs forrásul szolgálhatnak: 

(Forrás: Boredpanda)

