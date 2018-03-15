Chilében megvalósították a földi Paradicsomot
A chilei hegyek között fekvő kempingben száz százalékig ökoházakba vonulhatnak vissza a mindennapok zajától a turisták. Internet helyett jógaórák és túralehetőségek várják az odalátogatókat, a kemping bárjában pedig bioételeket fogyaszthatnak. A dél-amerikai feltöltődéshez jó kedvcsináló a kemping Instagram-odala.
I've spent the last 4 days in one of the most magical places on Earth. Rolling steppe, glacial lagoons in every shade of blue, vast granite spires and more wildlife than I could have dreamed about seeing in such a short amount of time. Thank you @ecocamp for being an incredible home that fits perfectly with the environment it's surrounded by - locally sourced food, sustainable accommodation and cute cosy domes to come home to each evening 🏔✨
Community Domes have the right name : after a day exploring Torres del Paine National Park, a true community shares stories, eats together, connects to the beauty of the place. This is what EcoCamp is about : getting together in harmony with Nature. 📷 @timothydhalleine
Remember yesterday's post? 👇 This is the same place (Welcome Dome) today. What does it make you think about? 📷 @timothydhalleine
(Forrás: Mymodernmet)