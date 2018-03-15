nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

7C
2018. 03. 16. Henrietta
Otthon
Chilében megvalósították a földi Paradicsomot
Otthon
2018. Március 15.

Chilében megvalósították a földi Paradicsomot

A chlilei Torres del Paine Nemzeti Parkban egy olyan ökokempinget hoztak létre, amelynél idillibb elvonulásra alkalmas hely kevés létezik a világon.
nlc
2018. Március 15.
f Ajánlom

A chilei hegyek között fekvő kempingben száz százalékig ökoházakba vonulhatnak vissza a mindennapok zajától a turisták. Internet helyett jógaórák és túralehetőségek várják az odalátogatókat, a kemping bárjában pedig bioételeket fogyaszthatnak. A dél-amerikai feltöltődéshez jó kedvcsináló a kemping Instagram-odala.

I’ve spent the last 4 days in one of the most magical places on Earth. Rolling steppe, glacial lagoons in every shade of blue, vast granite spires and more wildlife than I could have dreamed about seeing in such a short amount of time. Thank you @ecocamp for being an incredible home that fits perfectly with the environment it’s surrounded by - locally sourced food, sustainable accommodation and cute cosy domes to come home to each evening 🏔✨ #Patagonia #torresdelpaine #torresdelpainenationalpark #chile #tdp #ecocamp #ecocamppatagonia #mountains #mountain #rainbow #travel #adventure #explore #outdoors #getoutside #travelphotography @ecocamp @cascadaexpediciones @swoopadventures @torresdelpainenp

Charlie (@charlielow) által megosztott bejegyzés,

I lie.....I miss the eco-bar-dome more 😏🍷#afterhikepiscosours #ecobar 👌🏼

Kato 🤙🏽 (@katokate) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Kapcsolódó

(Forrás: Mymodernmet)

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: kemping Chile jóga öko ökoház napelem

még több cikk

Szabó Gyuri bácsi

Lovagkereszttel tüntették ki Gyuri bácsit, a bükki füvesembert
család

Családi kassza: nem mindegy, hogyan kezeled

NLCafé bögrejáték
kossuth-díj

Esztergályos Cecília is Kossuth-díjat kapott
csonttörés

Csonttörés nehezíti az életed? 3 gyógynövény, amitől gyorsabban gyógyulsz!
csonttörés

Rándulás, ficam, húzódás – Ezt tedd, hogy gyorsabban meggyógyulj!
amsterdam bicikli család gyerek
holland anya

Ők nevelik a világ legboldogabb gyerekeit – Mi a holland szülők titka?
diák

Az egész iskola előtt verték össze a 15 éves lányt
Fővárosi Állatkert

Így kergeti a galambokat a budapesti kiselefánt – cuki videó
Stephen Hawking

Meghalt Stephen Hawking
alkoholista szülők gyerekei
alkoholista szülők

Ez jellemző az alkoholista szülők gyerekeire
halálozás

Az uniós halállista dobogósa lett Magyarország
elméleti fizika, professzor, stephen hawking, idézet
Stephen Hawking

„Amíg van élet, van remény” – 10 idézettel emlékezünk Stephen Hawkingra
kutyatámadás

Megrázó részletek derültek ki a kutyatámadásban meghalt kisgyermek haláláról
Megosztás Facebookon