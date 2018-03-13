nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

8C
2018. 03. 14. Matild
Otthon
Teljesen beleolvad a környezetébe ez az átlátszó házikó
Otthon
2018. Március 13.

Teljesen beleolvad a környezetébe ez az átlátszó házikó

Teljesen beleolvad a környezetébe a különleges, fenntartható építmény.
NLCafé
2018. Március 13.
f Ajánlom

Szinte olyan, mintha a természet része lenne maga is a COULSON nemrég piacra dobott, fenntartható házikója. Az építmény átlátszó külseje miatt teljesen beleolvad az őt körülvevő környezetbe. 

"The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious." -Albert Einstein. The architecture firm COULSON integrates the components for triple-zero performance into an almost invisible, ethereal state. Disappear Retreat is light, transparent, and seamlessly connected to the surroundings, insinuated into the landscape where the building form is compact and the glass takes on the identity of the site in its reflections (transparent ultraviolet color prevents animal collision). As night approaches the clear glass roof emits a warm glow. A pattern of thin-film PV integrated into the south glass wall generates all the energy needs from the sun and camouflages the building amongst the birch trees like a spotted forest animal. Reclaimed grey weathered wood, at the deck and north wall, softens the design and blends with the landscape. The position at the edge of a tree clearing maximizes winter passive solar through the glass (modulated by insulated shades) and minimizes summer heat gain under leafed-out trees. @coulson_architect ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ #architecture #archilovers #art #cabinlife #climatechange #design #dwell #glass #livingbuilding #lessismore #meditation #minimalism #mirror #modern #microliving #nature #northmodern #northernspark #nzeb #optoutside #passivhaus #reflection #retreat #stargazing #sustainableliving #zeroenergy #zerowaste #zerowater #zen

DISAPPEAR RETREAT (@disappear_retreat) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A 8 négyzetméteres szerkezet pusztán 100 wattos fűtési terheléssel büszkélkedhet, amely aktív fűtő-hűtő rendszerek nélkül valósul meg. Üvegfalai visszatükrözik a környező területet, az átlátszó ultraibolya színnek köszönhetően azonban elrettentő hatású, így megakadályozza, hogy a kóborló állatok véletlenül beleütközzenek az üvegfalakba. Aki egy kis visszavonulásra vágyik, de szereti a kalandot és a kihívást, annak nagy élményt nyújthat az erdőbe beleolvadó házikó, melyen keresztül egész éjszaka bámulhatjuk a csillagos eget.

"Wilderness is a spiritual necessity, a means of regaining serenity and equilibrium" -Sigurd Olson. Disappear Retreat dissolves our ecological footprint and provides seamless living with nature. Imagine it is -25F on a typical winter morning in northern Minnesota, yet no heating is required. Reducing the heating load by 95% using passive methods is a critical strategy to achieve zero energy. A minimalist palette and layout keeps the focus on the beautiful surroundings, offering a meditative experience. Bed+Bath model has a built-in sofa/bed with storage, toilet, sink, shower, refrigerator drawer, and induction cooktop. This groundbreaking design by the architecture firm COULSON strives for a paradigm shift where low-tech, low-cost, sustainable building is attainable now without sacrificing aesthetic freedom. The zero energy, zero waste, zero water building is designed to meet Passive House and Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous targets in the world, for cold climates from Seattle to Buffalo and Chicago to Calgary. @coulson_architect ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ #architecture #archilovers #architecture_hunter #art #cabinlife #climatechange #design #dwell #glass #livingbuilding #lessismore #meditation #minimalism #modern #microliving #nature #northmodern #northernspark #nzeb #optoutside #passivhaus #retreat #reflection #stargazing #sustainableliving #thespacesilike #zeroenergy #zerowaste #zerowater #zen

DISAPPEAR RETREAT (@disappear_retreat) által megosztott bejegyzés,

From the exterior the design disappears in the landscape like a chameleon, its photovoltaic spots and mirrored glass merge with the surroundings for a quiet and surreal sense of place. Alone in the landscape, all the rules dissolve. One's sense of time, order, and sequence are transformed. "Why sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast!" -Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland. Strangeness is essential to creativity. All the limitations that come from familiarity are gone and everything becomes a possibility. @coulson_architect ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ #architecture #archilovers #art #cabinlife #climatechange #design #dwell #glass #livingbuilding #lessismore #meditation #minimalism #mirror #modern #microliving #nature #northmodern #optoutside #passivhaus #reflection #retreat #stargazing #sustainableliving #zeroenergy #zerowaste #zerowater #zen

DISAPPEAR RETREAT (@disappear_retreat) által megosztott bejegyzés,

"You lose consciousness of your own separate existence. You bend with the landscape, and become part and parcel with nature." -John Muir. Disappear Retreat offers three alternative interior layouts with identical exterior design. The Basic model is a flexible open plan that provides a contemplative, adaptable space. Used for exercise, meditation, and yoga, melting into the landscape with every breath, living lightly on the earth in this zero-energy building. @coulson_architect ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ #architecture #archilovers #architecture_hunter #art #cabinlife #climatechange #design #dwell #livingbuilding #lessismore #meditation #minimalism #modern #microliving #nature #northmodern #northernspark #nzeb #optoutside #passivhaus #retreat #reflection #sustainableliving #sustainable #thespacesilike #zeroenergy #zerowaste #zerowater #zen

DISAPPEAR RETREAT (@disappear_retreat) által megosztott bejegyzés,

"I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach." -Henry David Thoreau. Stargazing under a dazzling night sky, hiking in the luscious tapestry of the boreal forest, feeling a primordial desire to insinuate oneself into this nourishing place with a transparent design that lives lightly on the earth without sacrificing comfort or beauty. The living essentials are integrated into a prefab, off-grid, triple-zero dwelling providing a minimalist lifestyle in resources, cost, and aesthetics. The Bed+Bath model has built-in sofa/bed with storage, sink, toilet, shower, refrigerator drawer, and induction cooktop. An integrated retractable screen keeps bugs out without effecting the view. @coulson_architect ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ #architecture #archilovers #architecture_hunter #art #cabinlife #climatechange #design #dwell #glass #livingbuilding #lessismore #minimalism #modern #microliving #nature #northmodern #northernspark #nzeb #optoutside #passivhaus #retreat #stargazing #sustainableliving #thespacesilike #zeroenergy #zerowaste #zerowater #zen

DISAPPEAR RETREAT (@disappear_retreat) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Image of DISAPPEAR RETREAT by COULSON featured in ‘The Guide to Good Design 2017’ in June/July issue of Midwest Home Magazine. @coulson_architect @midwesthomemag @aiaminnesota • DISAPPEAR RETREAT dissolves our living footprint to zero energy, zero waste, zero water and provides seamless living with nature. • Imagine it is -25°F on a typical winter morning in northern Minnesota, yet no mechanical heating is required. Reducing the peak heating load by 95% to just 100 watts (1 light bulb) using passive methods is a critical strategy to achieve zero energy. • A minimalist palette and layout keeps the focus on the beautiful surroundings, offering a meditative experience. This Bed+Bath model has a built-in sofa/bed with storage, toilet, sink, shower, refrigerator drawer, and induction cooktop. The innovative design by the architecture firm COULSON strives for a paradigm shift where low-tech, low-cost, sustainable building is attainable now without sacrificing aesthetics, comfort, or transparency. • The dwelling is designed to meet PASSIVE HOUSE and LIVING BUILDING CHALLENGE, the most rigorous targets in the world, for cold climates from Seattle to Buffalo and Chicago to Calgary. • DISAPPEAR RETREAT dissolves into the landscape where the building form is compact and mirrored glass takes on the identity of the site in its reflections (transparent ultraviolet color prevents animal collision). A mosaic pattern of thin-film PV integrated into the south glass wall generates all the energy needs from the sun and camouflages the building into the surroundings like a spotted forest animal. The universe, stars, and northern lights press close through a frameless glass roof. • Prototype construction is underway and models will be available to the public in 2019. • www.coulson.co/disappear-retreat/ for detailed information about the design and features, to follow the project progress, or pre-order a model.

DISAPPEAR RETREAT (@disappear_retreat) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Kapcsolódó

Apartment Therapy

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: ház átlátszó lakókörnyezet

még több cikk

stroke

„Olyan betegemet is sikerült felállítani a tolószékből, aki 10 évvel ezelőtt kapott stroke-ot”
család

Családi kassza: nem mindegy, hogyan kezeled

NLCafé bögrejáték
Szandi

Szandi lánya gyönyörű nővé érett
csonttörés

Csonttörés nehezíti az életed? 3 gyógynövény, amitől gyorsabban gyógyulsz!
csonttörés

Rándulás, ficam, húzódás – Ezt tedd, hogy gyorsabban meggyógyulj!
retro

Felismered, milyen retró édesség van a képen?
Budapest

Lomtalanításra mentek, kincset találtak: lenyűgöző 3D-s retrofotókat
Nick Árpád

Nick Árpád 93 ezer forintból él
retro

Szeletelt lekvár
egyéjszakás kaland

Egy 35 feletti nő már senkinek sem kell?
kórházi koszt

Nehéz elhinni, de ez egy 6 éves kisgyerek reggelije a fertőzőosztályon – fotó
Vilmos herceg

Kifecsegte György herceg cuki titkát Vilmos
Zimány Linda

Zimány Linda Dr. Szösziként menti a csivavákat
Megosztás Facebookon