Ha imádsz utazni, ez a lakástrend neked való
Az utazás szerelmesei valószínűleg mindig nyughatatlanok. Akár tél van, akár nyár, mindig menni akarnak valahova. De nyilván ezt kevesen tehetjük meg, ezért két út között csak álmodozhatunk arról, mi a következő úti célunk. Addig alakíthatjuk úgy az otthonunkat, hogy varázslatos tájakon képzeljük magunkat benne. Egy vérbeli utazó mindig azon agyal, mi legyen a következő célpont. Jó szolgálatot tesz ebben egy hatalmas, falra szerelt vagy festett térkép, egy földgömb vagy bármilyen más kreatív megoldás. Így amikor kedvünk szottyan álmodozni, csak körbenézünk a lakásban, és már csak dönteni kell, hova megyünk.
I want us to have a map, this gigantic map on the wall, all in black and white. Travel the world, see such amazing places in so many different ways. Come home, stand in front of the wall, in front of the world and paint the country we've been to. Once we grow old, those fainted colors will be the legacy we leave behind, colored world we once roamed through. She'll make us a cup of coffee (which she hates), as we paint on the past of our future.
This really old lamp re-presenting the earth is originally from my dad's childhood home, from my grandparent's place who sadly passed away years ago. I remember looking this when I was little and today I finally got to bring it home. And I love it!
Haven't shared one of these in a while, this morning we've been making up lots of our bespoke map lampshades, each one completely unique and personal to the recipient! Hopefully they'll be lots of happy customers receiving these tomorrow!