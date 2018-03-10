nlc-logo

2018. 03. 12.
Otthon
Ha imádsz utazni, ez a lakástrend neked való
Otthon
2018. Március 10.

Ha imádsz utazni, ez a lakástrend neked való

Ha imádsz utazni, alakítsd ki az otthonod úgy, hogy erre emlékeztessen!
NLCafé
2018. Március 10.
Az utazás szerelmesei valószínűleg mindig nyughatatlanok. Akár tél van, akár nyár, mindig menni akarnak valahova. De nyilván ezt kevesen tehetjük meg, ezért két út között csak álmodozhatunk arról, mi a következő úti célunk. Addig alakíthatjuk úgy az otthonunkat, hogy varázslatos tájakon képzeljük magunkat benne. Egy vérbeli utazó mindig azon agyal, mi legyen a következő célpont. Jó szolgálatot tesz ebben egy hatalmas, falra szerelt vagy festett térkép, egy földgömb vagy bármilyen más kreatív megoldás. Így amikor kedvünk szottyan álmodozni, csak körbenézünk a lakásban, és már csak dönteni kell, hova megyünk.

 

#WallGrid #maponthewall #artonthewall #backgrounds #freeshipping #checkitout #homedecor

WallGrid® (@wallgridcompany) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Когда-нибудь я утыкаю всю эту карту иголками😈

Kristina Ermakova (@kristinanikolaevna) által megosztott bejegyzés,

@5ftinf

MARION MASUCCI (@marionmasucci) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Címkék: lakástrend otthon utazás

