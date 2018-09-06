Több mint ezren várnak arra, hogy megvehessék ezt a táskát
A Kurt Geiger márka a közelmúltban dobta piacra ezt a szivárványszínű táskát, melyből szinte azonnal elkapkodták a rendelkezésre álló teljes készletet. Annak dacára is, hogy nem kifejezetten olcsó, az ára 199 angol font, vagyis mintegy 72 ezer forint.
A táska annyira népszerű lett, hogy több mint ezren iratkoztak fel a várólistára, hogy az újabb készlet érkezésekor megszerezhessék a táskát.
Azok a szerencsések pedig, akik már magukénak tudhatják, nyilván szorgalmasan posztolnak róla az Instára…
View this post on Instagram
And just like that I'm back in London and it's all over. I had the best break in St Kitts and Nevis with a few rum cocktails, beach days, loads of sunshine and the best island naps. Being treated like royalty @fsnevis was pretty cool too! I think I'll miss the island thing of saying "afternoon" to complete strangers in the street! If somehow you missed any of my island antics catch up on my TRAVEL, ST KITTS or FOUR SEASONS highlights above or tap #ItsastylethingStKitts #itsastylethingNevis Once I'm back on London time I'll be looking forward to a fun week back at work, my ASOS delivery (welcome home treats from me to me), I'll be a speed mentor @creativetxt first event and I'm going to be helping on a fun shoot on the weekend. September I am coming for you! For now I'm trying to make City Naps a thing! . . . . #tblogger #summer18 #stkittsandnevis #stkitts #nevis #vacay #summerdone #primark #trippluggage #kurtgeiger #september #islandgirl #citygirl #london
View this post on Instagram
Brunchin island style… #ITSASTYLETHINGSTKITTS . . . . Top, jeans and sunglasses @asos Belt @gucci Sandals @zara Bag @kurtgeiger . . . . #ASSEENONME #asos #gucci #guccigang #zara #kurtgeiger #stkitts #stkittsandnevis #tblogger #travel #islandgirl #gonelimin #brunch #ritualscoffeehouse #smoothie
View this post on Instagram
🌸 Day 1 of @wildernesshq with @bicestervillage was totally dreamy 🙌🏼 In case you aren’t aware of my sequin jumpsuit obsession from @temperleylondon then this is my 4th now to add to my collection!! Make sure you go when you go to @bicestervillage because I promise you’ll find something dreamy! #Bicester 🌸 #ad
Egyáltalán nem lepődnénk meg, ha ebből a szivárványos táskából és persze a másolataiból akkora divat lenne, mint amekkora most a gyöngyös táska.