nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

26C
2018. 09. 06. Zakariás
Öltözködjünk
Több mint ezren várnak arra, hogy megvehessék ezt a táskát
Öltözködjünk
2018. Szeptember 06.

Több mint ezren várnak arra, hogy megvehessék ezt a táskát

A szivárványos táska az új gyöngyös táska! Mi szóltunk...
NLCafé
2018. Szeptember 06.
f Ajánlom

A Kurt Geiger márka a közelmúltban dobta piacra ezt a szivárványszínű táskát, melyből szinte azonnal elkapkodták a rendelkezésre álló teljes készletet. Annak dacára is, hogy nem kifejezetten olcsó, az ára 199 angol font, vagyis mintegy 72 ezer forint. 

(Kurt Geiger)

A táska annyira népszerű lett, hogy több mint ezren iratkoztak fel a várólistára, hogy az újabb készlet érkezésekor megszerezhessék a táskát.

Azok a szerencsések pedig, akik már magukénak tudhatják, nyilván szorgalmasan posztolnak róla az Instára…

View this post on Instagram

What a lovely morning we’ve had! Exciting 🏠 🔐

A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf) on

View this post on Instagram

And just like that I'm back in London and it's all over. I had the best break in St Kitts and Nevis with a few rum cocktails, beach days, loads of sunshine and the best island naps. Being treated like royalty @fsnevis was pretty cool too! I think I'll miss the island thing of saying "afternoon" to complete strangers in the street! If somehow you missed any of my island antics catch up on my TRAVEL, ST KITTS or FOUR SEASONS highlights above or tap #ItsastylethingStKitts #itsastylethingNevis Once I'm back on London time I'll be looking forward to a fun week back at work, my ASOS delivery (welcome home treats from me to me), I'll be a speed mentor @creativetxt first event and I'm going to be helping on a fun shoot on the weekend. September I am coming for you! For now I'm trying to make City Naps a thing! . . . . #tblogger #summer18 #stkittsandnevis #stkitts #nevis #vacay #summerdone #primark #trippluggage #kurtgeiger #september #islandgirl #citygirl #london

A post shared by It's a Style Thing (@dom__dominique) on

 

Egyáltalán nem lepődnénk meg, ha ebből a szivárványos táskából és persze a másolataiból akkora divat lenne, mint amekkora most a gyöngyös táska.

via

Kapcsolódó

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: táska várólista

még több cikk

Szíj Melinda

Szíj Melinda a Vatikánban énekel a pápának

Megnyerheted az NLCafé új, designos bögréinek egyikét!
Fotó: Pexels.com
halál

Az orvos egy reklámszatyrot nyomott a kezembe. Ennyi maradt nekem anyuból
Dr. Bethlen István

Meghalt dr. Bethlen István
hallássérült

„Egy CI műtétnek köszönheti a kislányom, hogy hallja, amit mondok”
Freddie Mercury

Queenre táncoltak a londoni reptéren Freddie Mercury születésnapja alkalmából – videó
seprű

Seprűt adtak az anyuka kezébe egy étteremben, hogy takarítson fel a gyereke után
Weisz Fanni

Weisz Fanni nyilvánosan üzent az anyjának: „Hagyj már békén”
Vasvári Vivien

Vasvári Vivien így is kitartott Fecsó mellett
retro

Így kell méltósággal viselni a kort! Claudia Cardinale 80 éves
Ördög Nóra

Ördög Nóra fekete miniben ment férjhez – eddig nem láttuk a ruháját
Megosztás Facebookon