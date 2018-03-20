Ezek az alkoholos csokitojások a felnőttek húsvétját is bearanyozzák
A Treat Kitchen G & T fantázia nevet viselő, új csokitojásai kivételesen nem a gyerekeknek készültek, hanem felnőtteknek. A finomságokat gin tonikkal és proseccóval dobták fel, hogy ne csak a kicsiknek legyen izgalmas és vidám a húsvétjuk. A tojások 3.500 forint értékű fontért kaphatók, többfajta kiszerelésben.
So our Gin and Prosecco Easter Eggs have now been featured in articles by #thesun #dailymail #ok Magazine, #cosmopolitan , #theindependent, #unilad and #ladbible to name just a few! We just wanted to say, from the whole The Treat Kitchen team, a huge thank you for supporting us and showing such EGGcellent love and interest towards our boozy Easter treats! Also just so you know due to the cracking demand, our orders are taking a couple of EGGstra days to process. But our Prosecco and Gin chickens are still creating plenty of stock and your eggs WILL arrive at your doors by Good Friday. Our pinky promise! The Treat Kitchen x