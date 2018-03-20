nlc-logo

1C
2018. 03. 20. Klaudia
Húsvét
Ezek az alkoholos csokitojások a felnőttek húsvétját is bearanyozzák
Húsvét
2018. Március 20.

Ezek az alkoholos csokitojások a felnőttek húsvétját is bearanyozzák

Ki mondta, hogy a húsvét és a csokitojás csak a gyerekeké?
2018. Március 20.
A Treat Kitchen G & T fantázia nevet viselő, új csokitojásai kivételesen nem a gyerekeknek készültek, hanem felnőtteknek. A finomságokat gin tonikkal és proseccóval dobták fel, hogy ne csak a kicsiknek legyen izgalmas és vidám a húsvétjuk. A tojások 3.500 forint értékű fontért kaphatók, többfajta kiszerelésben.

Daily Mail

Címkék: húsvét alkohol csokitojás felnőtt

