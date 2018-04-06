Nézegess a horoszkópodhoz illő körmöket!

nlc-logo

2018. 04. 06.
2018. Április 06.

Hölgyek, itt a vidám körmök ideje.
2018. Április 06.
Ha horoszkópról esik szó, az emberek nagy része két tábor egyikébe sorolható: vagy tudják, és tiszteletben is tartják a csillagjegyüket, vagy esetleg poénból elolvassák a napi horoszkópjukat, de nem tulajdonítanak neki különösebb jelentőséget.

Ettől függetlenül azonban azt nem lehet tagadni, hogy az asztrológia remek ihletforrás a körömdíszítés számára, most mutatunk néhány példát arra, hogy hogyan.

Kos

Bika

#blushpinknailboutique#gelpolishnails#naturalnails#galaxynails#taurusnails#nofilternails#nailsbyangela

Blush Pink Nail Boutique (@blushpinknailboutique) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Ikrek

Rák

Happy birthday to this #Cancer🦀 zodiac decals from @nailaddictsupply *SWIPE LEFT*

DEVIN 👽💅 The NAILiEN (@nailz_by_dev) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Oroszlán

Szűz

Mérleg

Happy birthday Kim ! #libraseason #libranails

vanessa blanco (@banessavlanco) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Skorpió

Nyilas

Bak 

Ong Mei Lin's choice of having Capricorn Magical Galaxy ! 😏😎

beeQnails (@beeqnails) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Vízöntő

Halak

Forrás: PopSugar

Kiemelt kép: Instagram/@sasshafras

