Nézegess a horoszkópodhoz illő körmöket!
Ha horoszkópról esik szó, az emberek nagy része két tábor egyikébe sorolható: vagy tudják, és tiszteletben is tartják a csillagjegyüket, vagy esetleg poénból elolvassák a napi horoszkópjukat, de nem tulajdonítanak neki különösebb jelentőséget.
Ettől függetlenül azonban azt nem lehet tagadni, hogy az asztrológia remek ihletforrás a körömdíszítés számára, most mutatunk néhány példát arra, hogy hogyan.
Kos
Repost from my bestie @alexandra.apple 😍 i did her nails yesterday, its been yearsss! We used also one of new gel colors i got for you girls! This kind of fall color, vintage pink, dusty rose, whatever you call it! So pretty! Are you exited to see them? ☺️ #nail #nails #nailart #naildesign #nailartist #magic #astrologynails #astrology #aries #3 #eyes #moon #triangles #star #runes #witchnails #mattenails #gelnails @luxiogel #forever @bioseaweedgel #matte #mattenails #style #fashion #trend #autumn #winter #nudenails
Bika
Ikrek
Rák
Oroszlán
Szűz
Mérleg
Skorpió
💅💖Book your next nail service @pampernailgallery💖💅 - - 🦂”Scorpio Season”🦂 by Pamper Artist Jackie (@nailsby_jackiee) Art collab by Pamper Artist Janelle (@janelleodakura) - 👉Book your next Full Set, Fill, Gel Mani, or Pedi service at http://pampernailgallery.com Now open in Fremont, California!👍 - #getpamper #pampernailgallery #nails #handpainted #oaklandnails #sanjosenails #sfnails #bayareanails #pinknails #goldnails #goldfoilnails #rosequartz #rosegoldnails #scorpioseason #scorpionails #scorpionnails #mattenails #glitternails #pinkfoils #opalnails
Nyilas
I have the best clients.... correction: FRIENDS!!!! letting me do whatever I want on their fingers!! Here's to my Sagittarius Sam♐️💘🔮 #handpaintednailart #chromenails #duochrome #sagittarius #sagittariusnails #horoscope #astrologynails #astrology #constellationnails #galaxynails #mermaidnails #nails #nailart #nailed #nailswag #nailspo #kelownanails #claws #gelnails #nails #nailed #nailart #NOTD #yeg #yegnails #Edmontonnails #nailpro #thenaillife #nailsmagazine @nailpromagazine @clawgasmic @thenaillife_ @nailsmagazine @nailsbenails
Bak
Vízöntő
....so I decided to fill myself...🍭 #CottonCandyNails by Meeeee 😏 oh and 1x for team #Aquarius #AquariusNails .....oh and um...Book your appts:*Deposit Required* CLINK LINK IN BIO OR TEXT: 516-366-0740 . . . . #blackgirlsdonails #wakeupandmakeup #nails #fashionnails #Nailpromagazine #luxurynails #cosmos #nailstagram #rosegold #TheHaitianNailTech #blackownedbusiness #constellations #handpainted #clawsUp #nailart #nailsfeature #thenaillife #nailsofinstagram #nailsofinstagram #vegan #nailsoftheday #notd #longislandnails #longnails #nailsmagazine #nailswag *I AM LICENSED* 📜 💅🏾@clawstnt @youngnailsinc
Halak
Forrás: PopSugar
Kiemelt kép: Instagram/@sasshafras