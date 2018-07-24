nlc-logo

29C
2018. 07. 24. Kinga, Kincső
Gasztro
Itt a fagyi, ami nem olvad el!
Gasztro
2018. Július 24.

Itt a fagyi, ami nem olvad el!

Íme, egy újabb, minden tekintetben Instagram-kompatibilis édesség!
NLCafé
2018. Július 24.
Egy New York-i cukrászda gyártja ezeket a különleges fagylaltokat, melyek nem olvadnak el még a tűző napon sem. A titkuk, hogy mályvacukorból készülnek, melyeknek a belsejébe kerül maga a fagylalt.

It’s Marshmallow Monday so stopping by @squishmarsh for their new ice cream marshmallow flavors is a must!! #feedyourgirlfriend 👫 #squishmarsh 😍😖 . . Featured: Toasted marshmallows stuffed with an ice cream bon bon (Left 😍- Raspberry and mint cookie & cream, Right 😖 -Fruity Pebbles and Cookie Monster) . . . . . . . #dessertporn #dailyfoodfeed #yahoofood #eastcoastfoodies #eatingfortheinsta #nycfat #nyceeeeeats #devourpower #foodbeast #eatupnewyork #Foodiesofinstagram #feedfeed #forkyeah #bestfood #noBSfood #buzzfeast #f52grams #tryitordiet #noleftovers #nycdining #foodgasm #topcitybites #eatfamous #thedailybite #eater #zagat #foodilysm #foodiegram

👫Have u fed ur girlfriend yet? (@feedyourgirlfriend) által megosztott bejegyzés,

És ha mindez nem lenne elég, a mályvacukor és a fagyi között még egy réteg csokoládé is  található…

A színes nyalánkság ráadásul tökéletesen mutat az Instagramon is. És mivel nem olvad, bőven van idő fotózgatni is.

DesignTaxi

Címkék: fagyi fagylalt instagram

