10 alkalom, amikor az étterem nagyon túlzásba vitte a kreatívkodást
Összeállításunkban megmutatjuk a 10 legelképesztőbb alkotást, melyekkel a vendéglők hol elkápráztatták a vendégeket, hol pedig, nos, nem igazán sikerült a varázslat…
Salad with Zucchini, Mix greens, Beef and Coca-Cola sauce
White chocolate filled with miso, served on a flip-flop (thong in some places).
Breakfast on a tray. Am I in jail?
"Would you like some bread while you wait?" "I'M FORTY-EIGHT YEARS OLD." Bread served in Lego blocks.
I'm a simple man. I see an injection, I take my pants off. why am I being kicked out?
Please return your shopping trolley after finishing your coffee to reclaim your tiny £1 coin.
(Pic: Odran Doherty) pic.twitter.com/eUR0brdV1J
Forgive me, but there's a plate in this one. IN A SINK.
pork scratchings on a plank, with a mini wheelbarrow of apple sauce.