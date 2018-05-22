10 alkalom, amikor az étterem nagyon túlzásba vitte a kreatívkodást

Összeállításunkban megmutatjuk a 10 legelképesztőbb alkotást, melyekkel a vendéglők hol elkápráztatták a vendégeket, hol pedig, nos, nem igazán sikerült a varázslat…

White chocolate filled with miso, served on a flip-flop (thong in some places). @WeWantPlates pic.twitter.com/7xWAcCQhjI — Nick Brown (@sTeamTraen) 2018. április 29.

I'm a simple man. I see an injection, I take my pants off. why am I being kicked out? pic.twitter.com/70FMnL0rZQ — soutrik🐰🌱🌼 (@soupykaur) 2018. március 31.

Please return your shopping trolley after finishing your coffee to reclaim your tiny £1 coin.



(Pic: Odran Doherty) pic.twitter.com/eUR0brdV1J — We Want Plates 🍽 (@WeWantPlates) 2018. április 27.

@WeWantPlates pork scratchings on a plank, with a mini wheelbarrow of apple sauce. pic.twitter.com/8FWQrLDCb9 — Tony Gowland (@FreakyZoid) 2015. március 28.

Boredpanda