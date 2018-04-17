nlc-logo

2018. 04. 17. Rudolf
Gasztro
Bele se mernénk harapni ezekbe a fantasztikus 3D zselé tortákba
Gasztro
2018. Április 17.

Bele se mernénk harapni ezekbe a fantasztikus 3D zselé tortákba

Szenvedélyévé vált az egyedi torták készítése, majd üzletet is nyitott az ausztrál nő.
NLCafé
2018. Április 17.
Siew Boon két évvel ezelőtt fedezte fel a 3D zselé tortát, mely azonnal lenyűgözte. Gyakorolni kezdte a készítését egy tanárral, majd később büszkén osztotta meg az elkészült műveket a Facebookon és az Instagramon. Az egyedi torták elkészítése aprólékos és precíz munkát igányel, akár négy órába is telhet, míg az emebr eljut a végeredményig. Boon később üzletet is nyitott Sydney-ben, ahol árulni kezdte a szuper édességeket.

Boredpanda

