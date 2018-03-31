nlc-logo

2018. 03. 31.
Gasztro
10 vidám, színes torta, amit minden gyerek imádni fog
Gasztro
2018. Március 31.

10 vidám, színes torta, amit minden gyerek imádni fog

Szeretnéd valami igazán fantasztikus tortával meglepni kisgyerekedet a születésnapján? Ebből a színes tortaválogatásból inspirációt meríthetsz, de pusztán gyönyörködni is jó benne!
nlc
2018. Március 31.
f Ajánlom

Candy 🍭 🍬 drip cake #dripcake #candycake

The Baking Sweet (@thebakingsweet) által megosztott bejegyzés,

#cakeartist #birthdaycake #birthdaycakes #cake #cakes #cakeart #cakeboss #candycake #candycakes #dripcake #dripcakes

Aisling Brooks Rademaker (@sugamama.cakes) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Des bonbons et des couleurs s'il vous plaît!! Comme toutes les petites filles de son âge Laeticia aime les bonbons multicolores, les chammalows décorés et les jolies meringues maison. Mais là où elle m'a surprise, c'est quand elle m'a demandé autre chose qu'un gâteau au chocolat!! Elle voulait un gâteau à la vanille, une très fine couche de crème au praliné noisette maison, et un extérieur chocolat pour bien leurrer tous ses invités 😉 Joyeux anniversaire poupée!! ---------------------------------------------------------------- Laeticia wanted for her birthday a colorful cake full of colorful candies, homemade meringue, gummy bears and marshmallows. But for the taste she knew exactly what she wanted: a vanilla cake with a very thin layer of hazelnut praliné cream, and on the outside a chocolate ganache to make it look like a traditional birthday chocolate cake 😉 Happy birthday sweet Laeticia!! ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maison Marie: 03 701 877 (Liban) maisonmarie.lb@gmail.com . . . . . . . . . #maisonmarie #maisonmarieliban #decoratedcakes #cakedecorating #cake #cakes #birthdaycake #beirutcake #beirutcakes #lebanoncake #cakelebanon #gateaux #instacake #instafood #beirut #beyrouth #lebanon #homemade #faitmaison #chocolate #chocolatecake #meringuekisses #customcake #dripcake #meringue #candycake #candies #marshmallow #smartiescake #girlycake

Maison Marie (@maisonmarie.lb) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Candy drip cake #candydripcake #dripcake #candycake #westborovillage #613 #613cakes #ottawacakes #creativecakes #ottawaeats

Creative cakes by Erin (@creativecakesbyerin) által megosztott bejegyzés,

(Forrás: Popsugar)

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: torta cukor cukormáz szülinapi torta csokitorta gyümölcs torta

