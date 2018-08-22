nlc-logo

31C
2018. 08. 22. Menyhért, Mirjam
Fotó
Flamingók harca és mamája csőrét ölelő sirályfióka az év legjobb madárfotóin
Fotó
2018. Augusztus 22.

Flamingók harca és mamája csőrét ölelő sirályfióka az év legjobb madárfotóin

Az Év Madárfotósa díj a Brit Ornitológiai Társaság támogatásával jött létre, és évről évre az egyik legrangosabb pályázattá avanzsált a természetfotósok körében. Idén is lenyűgöző fotók érkeztek a világ minden tájáról, a győztes munkák között láthatunk harcoló flamingókat, kőforgató szalonkákat és Gibraltáron halászó szulákat is.
Leéb Ádám
Leéb Ádám
2018. Augusztus 22.
A győztes felvételt a perui Pedro Jarque Krebs természetfotós készítette, akinek ez a negyvenedik díja. Igen, jól olvastad! Krebs egyedi stílusa védjegyévé vált, képei olyan mesterkéltek, mintha műtermi körülmények között születtek volna. A nyertes fotóért az elismerés mellett az 5000 eurós fődíjat is bezsebelhette.

Az év madárfotósa – Pedro Jarque Krebs/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Legjobb összeállítás – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Legjobb összeállítás – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Legjobb összeállítás – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Portré kategória, I. díj – Saverio Gatto/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Portré kategória, II. díj – Roelof Molenaar/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Madarak és élőhelyük kategória, I. díj – Salvador Colvée/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Madarak és élőhelyük kategória, II. díj – Mario Suarez Porras/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

„A részleteken a hangsúly”, I. díj – David Easton/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

„A részleteken a hangsúly”, III. díj – Mario Suarez Porras/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Madarak viselkedése, I. díj – Richard Shucksmith/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Madarak viselkedése, II. díj – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Madarak viselkedése, III. díj – Thomas Chadwick/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Madarak repülés közben, I. díj – Sienna Anderson/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Kerti és városi madarak kategória, I. díj – Nikos Bukas/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Kreatív ábrázolás, I. díj – Martin Grace/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Kreatív ábrázolás, III. díj – Fahad Alenezi/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year

Forrás: BPOTY

Címkék: fotópályázat madár flamingó

