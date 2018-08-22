Flamingók harca és mamája csőrét ölelő sirályfióka az év legjobb madárfotóin

A győztes felvételt a perui Pedro Jarque Krebs természetfotós készítette, akinek ez a negyvenedik díja. Igen, jól olvastad! Krebs egyedi stílusa védjegyévé vált, képei olyan mesterkéltek, mintha műtermi körülmények között születtek volna. A nyertes fotóért az elismerés mellett az 5000 eurós fődíjat is bezsebelhette.
Legjobb összeállítás – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Legjobb összeállítás – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Legjobb összeállítás – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Portré kategória, I. díj – Saverio Gatto/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Portré kategória, II. díj – Roelof Molenaar/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Madarak és élőhelyük kategória, I. díj – Salvador Colvée/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Madarak és élőhelyük kategória, II. díj – Mario Suarez Porras/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
„A részleteken a hangsúly”, I. díj – David Easton/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
„A részleteken a hangsúly”, III. díj – Mario Suarez Porras/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Madarak viselkedése, I. díj – Richard Shucksmith/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Madarak viselkedése, II. díj – Petr Bambousek/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Madarak viselkedése, III. díj – Thomas Chadwick/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Madarak repülés közben, I. díj – Sienna Anderson/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Kerti és városi madarak kategória, I. díj – Nikos Bukas/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Kreatív ábrázolás, I. díj – Martin Grace/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Kreatív ábrázolás, III. díj – Fahad Alenezi/2018 Bird Photographer of the Year
Forrás: BPOTY