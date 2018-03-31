3 oltári menő pilótanő, akinek imádjuk az Instagramját
Először egy svéd pilótanő fotói keltették fel a figyelmünket. Maria Petterssonnak három nagy szerelme van: a hivatása, a jóga és a fotózás. Instagram-oldalát is ez a három tematika uralja. Azt pedig, hogy mennyire magával ragadó a képeiről sugárzó energia és életöröm, mi sem bizonyítja jobban, mint az a csaknem 460 ezer követő, aki rendszeresen figyeli, hol jár éppen és milyen ászanába vágja magát valamelyik paradicsomi helyszínen Maria. A 34 éves pilótanő egyébként azután kezdte dokumentálni a napjait, hogy családjával a szicíliai Palermóba költözött. Jöjjön most néhány kép először tőle.
A kedvenc kifutópályája, a palermói kettes:
Everybody's favourite, Runway 02 in Palermo ✌️ This runway is left hand seat only landing and has no approach. The procedure says circling runway 07 and break off to runway 02. But if the weather is nice like this day, you can request visual and enjoy the view ☀️We don't land this runway very often but when we do it's the most amazing approch ever 🙏🤓
Ő és a “madara”:
Egy bakancslistás álma, ami teljesült:
B u c k e t L i s t 2018 tick off #2 ‘Fly in a hot air balloon’ Thank you @mydubai for making this possible during my last stay to Dubai 🎈 🎈 It was a flight back to its most fundamental principle, rising hot air, and I must admit that at first, the silence scared me, no loud engines, just us, a baloon and absolute silence during the sunrise in Dubai's desert, I will never forget this and I am so thankful that I got to experience this! 🎈 🎈 @mydubai @visit.dubai #mydubai #visitdubai #ad #collaboration #hotairballoon #letsgosomewhere #travelmore #sunrise #travellers #happylandings
Olykor csobban egyet az Egadi-szigeteken:
Aztán jöhet egy kis jóga:
És még egy kis jóga:
A következő, aki előtt kalapot emelünk, Maria belga kolléganője, a mindössze 24 esztendős Kimberly, aki egy 737-es Boeinget is képes megzabolázni. A lány mottója: ha azt csinálod, amit szeretnél, az szabadság, ha imádod, amit csinálsz, az boldogság. Kimberly 737pilotgirl nevű Instagram-oldalát 126 ezeren kísérik figyelemmel. Mondjuk nem is csoda:
First time to Bergen 😳 Just waouw... beautiful... ENBR #norway So here is the answer to the repetitive question : why only 2 stripes? The policy with stripes varies with company. Remember when I was flying for Blue Air I had my 3 stripes from the start which means you are a copilot. Here in Norwegian, it is different. You gain your stripes by increasing your flight hours on the rating you are flying. So in Norwegian you can have a copilot with 1, 2 or 3 stripes. They all have the same responsibilities in the cockpit as copilot. 1 stripes means you have less than 500 hours on the 737 2 stripes means you have less then 2000 hours on the 737 3 stripes means you have more than 2000 hours on the 737 And finally as most people knows, 4 stripes means you are a Captain. I still need another 200 hours before getting my third stripes here...! I have now 1800h on 737 at 23 yo and will keep increasing! I hope it answered your question! Have a good day!
Összeállításunk harmadik szereplője Ashley Klinger, az Emirates pilótája. Ashley azon kívül, hogy a hivatása szerelmese, saját bevallása szerint imád “csajoskodni”. Érdekli a divat, a sminktrendek, és persze szenvedélye az utazás. Vallja, attól még, hogy egy férfias világban végzi a munkáját, ugyanúgy – vagy tán még inkább – szüksége van arra, hogy a nőies oldalát is megmutathassa. Évek óta Dubajban él, ahol úgy érzi, valódi otthonra lelt. Ashley azt reméli, hogy a példája arra inspirálhat másokat, hogy vállalják önmagukat és kövessék az álmaikat.
És akkor jöjjön pár fotó a trendi pilótanőről.
Munkaruhában:
Happy International Women’s Day! May we all continue to support each other in the best way we know how. And a big thank you to all the women who have supported me along this journey, it has meant the world to me. You’ve allowed me to never stop chasing my dreams, no matter how unconventional they may have seemed. 😘😘😘
Civilben:
Álruhában:
Egy boldog nő:
Aki imádja az életet: