2018. 03. 31. Árpád
Ez van!
3 oltári menő pilótanő, akinek imádjuk az Instagramját
2018. Március 31.

3 oltári menő pilótanő, akinek imádjuk az Instagramját

Profik, okosak, gyönyörűen fotóznak – és történetesen egy olyan szakma képviselői, amelyben igen kevés nőtársuk dolgozik. Három pilótanő következik, akinek az Instagramja rabul ejtett bennünket.
Sz.A.
2018. Március 31.
f Ajánlom

Először egy svéd pilótanő fotói keltették fel a figyelmünket. Maria Petterssonnak három nagy szerelme van: a hivatása, a jóga és a fotózás. Instagram-oldalát is ez a három tematika uralja. Azt pedig, hogy mennyire magával ragadó a képeiről sugárzó energia és életöröm, mi sem bizonyítja jobban, mint az a csaknem 460 ezer követő, aki rendszeresen figyeli, hol jár éppen és milyen ászanába vágja magát valamelyik paradicsomi helyszínen Maria. A 34 éves pilótanő egyébként azután kezdte dokumentálni a napjait, hogy családjával a szicíliai Palermóba költözött. Jöjjön most néhány kép először tőle.

A kedvenc kifutópályája, a palermói kettes:

 Ő és a “madara”:

First day back in sunny Sicily ☀️

Maria Pettersson👩‍✈️ (@pilotmaria) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 Egy bakancslistás álma, ami teljesült:

Olykor csobban egyet az Egadi-szigeteken:

 Aztán jöhet egy kis jóga:

I think I’m just gonna be a Chameleon this Halloween, what are you dressing up as? 🦎

Maria Pettersson👩‍✈️ (@pilotmaria) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 És még egy kis jóga:

Yoga Every damn day they said 😜 🦋 🦋 #yogaeverydamnday #holidaymood #yogainspiration #sundaymorning @yoga

Maria Pettersson👩‍✈️ (@pilotmaria) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A következő, aki előtt kalapot emelünk, Maria belga kolléganője, a mindössze 24 esztendős Kimberly, aki egy 737-es Boeinget is képes megzabolázni. A lány mottója: ha azt csinálod, amit szeretnél, az szabadság, ha imádod, amit csinálsz, az boldogság. Kimberly 737pilotgirl nevű Instagram-oldalát 126 ezeren kísérik figyelemmel. Mondjuk nem is csoda:

First time to Bergen 😳 Just waouw... beautiful... ENBR #norway So here is the answer to the repetitive question : why only 2 stripes? The policy with stripes varies with company. Remember when I was flying for Blue Air I had my 3 stripes from the start which means you are a copilot. Here in Norwegian, it is different. You gain your stripes by increasing your flight hours on the rating you are flying. So in Norwegian you can have a copilot with 1, 2 or 3 stripes. They all have the same responsibilities in the cockpit as copilot. 1 stripes means you have less than 500 hours on the 737 2 stripes means you have less then 2000 hours on the 737 3 stripes means you have more than 2000 hours on the 737 And finally as most people knows, 4 stripes means you are a Captain. I still need another 200 hours before getting my third stripes here...! I have now 1800h on 737 at 23 yo and will keep increasing! I hope it answered your question! Have a good day!

7 3 7 G I R L ✈️ (@737pilotgirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Follow your passion, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice, and, above all, don't let anyone limit your dreams.

7 3 7 G I R L ✈️ (@737pilotgirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Speechless - simply amazing #nofilter

7 3 7 G I R L ✈️ (@737pilotgirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

I'm back 😜 on the Classic FL 350

7 3 7 G I R L ✈️ (@737pilotgirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 

Összeállításunk harmadik szereplője Ashley Klinger, az Emirates pilótája. Ashley azon kívül, hogy a hivatása szerelmese, saját bevallása szerint imád “csajoskodni”. Érdekli a divat, a sminktrendek, és persze szenvedélye az utazás. Vallja, attól még, hogy egy férfias világban végzi a munkáját, ugyanúgy – vagy tán még inkább – szüksége van arra, hogy a nőies oldalát is megmutathassa. Évek óta Dubajban él, ahol úgy érzi, valódi otthonra lelt. Ashley azt reméli, hogy a példája arra inspirálhat másokat, hogy vállalják önmagukat és kövessék az álmaikat.

És akkor jöjjön pár fotó a trendi pilótanőről.

 

Munkaruhában:

Civilben:

Álruhában:

Embracing some Japanese Tradition! This dress and hair is actually much heavier than it looks! 🏯 #BeingThere #Japan #Kyoto #Osaka

Ashley Klinger (@fashionash777) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Egy boldog nő:

When your hair flower coordinates with your safety life vest! 😂🌺Just cruising through the Jungle backwaters here in #trivandrum #india

Ashley Klinger (@fashionash777) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Aki imádja az életet:

Swinging into 2017 like 😁😁😁!!!

Ashley Klinger (@fashionash777) által megosztott bejegyzés,

 

 

 

 

