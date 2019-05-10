Mindkét lábát elvesztette, frenetikus humorával hódít a Tinderen

View this post on Instagram

You are a beautiful creature deserving of so much love and compassion. Your body is capable, gorgeous, strong and uniquely perfect. Your smile outshines your doubts and your eyes reflect the light of the world in a wonderful way. Your dimples are proof that humor and a gentle heart are all you need to navigate these waters. Today, tomorrow and the next day- you'll be worth it and yesterday was no different. I'm all moved thankfully 🙃, it's back in to the work and school grind. Sober 7 months from alcohol and lost all the weight I needed, my body feels incredible. Also- if ya looked, GOTCHA. 😏😉 #beautiful #beautifulgirls #beauty #capable #gorgeous #strong #uniquelyperfect #worthit #youareworthy #youareworthit #worthiteverytime #tattoos #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #tattoeddolls #girlswithtattoos #womenwithink #gotcha #madeyalook