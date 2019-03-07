Sokkoló fotókon mutatják meg a nők, milyen együtt élni az endometriózissal
„Az endometriózist sokan a fájdalmas menstruációval azonosítják, pedig ez a betegség nem csak erről szól sajnos. Az endometriózis olyasmi, ami az érintett betegek egész életét megkeserítheti, épp ezért komolyan kell venni” – nyilatkozta a Today.com amerikai hírmagazinnak Georgie Wilmann. A 30 éves fotós a közelmúltban Instagram-kampányt is indított #thisisendometriosis címmel, hogy felhívja a figyelmet erre a sokakat érintő betegségre. És persze azért, hogy erőt adjon a sorstársainak.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
So pleased to be able to share this image with you from my new self portrait series 'Endometriosis'. This photograph, titled '2014-2017' mapping the scars of my five surgeries, is currently on view at the @nationalportraitgallery as part of the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize exhibition. With this series I want to try and show the reality that so many women with Endometriosis live through, in the hope of raising some much needed awareness. We need to be heard, we need to be seen. Link in bio for full project 🖤#thisisendometriosis
A 33 éves Hillary Wright a napokban csatlakozott a kampányhoz – méghozzá saját fotóival. A New York-i nő azt mondja, mikor 2014-ben egyik pillanatról a másikra elviselhetetlen alhasi fájdalmai lettek, azonnal tudta, hogy valami nincs rendben. Az endometriózis diagnózisára azonban innentől kezdve még hónapokat kellett várnia, nem talált ugyanis egy olyan orvost sem, aki valóban komolyan vette volna a panaszait.
A fiatal nő szintén a Today újságírójának nyilatkozott kálváriájáról, interjújában pedig elmondta, azért fordult orvoshoz, mert attól a pillanattól kezdve szinte minden egyes percben elviselhetetlen fájdalmat érzett. „Nem csak a menstruációm előtt, közben és után, hanem mindig. És, hát gondolom, nem kell mondanom, hogy ez egyáltalán nem volt valami kellemes.” Miután több nőgyógyász is hazaküldte azzal, hogy amit érez, teljesen normális, Wright végső kétségbeesésében ápolónő nagynénjének panaszkodott a tüneteiről.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Natalie 2008-2019 @natalie__archer has had five surgeries. Some to remove endometriosis lesions, others to treat pelvic congestion syndrome, pelvic hernias and adhesions. All caused by endometriosis, and the previous surgeries to treat it. Here Natalie is ten days post op. See the full series, THIS IS ENDOMETRIOSIS, on my website. #thisisendometriosis . . I am running a social campaign, asking others to participate in my project THIS IS ENDOMETRIOSIS by dating and connecting their own scars from endometriosis related surgeries. Posting with the hashtag #thisisendometriosis and tagging @georgieiwleman. Get involved by following my link in bio or my story highlights. . . . . . . . Assistant @photos.bysadie Copy right: Georgie Wileman #endometriosis #endo #endometriosissupport #endometriosissurgery #endostrong #endometriose #endometriosisawareness #calltoaction #healthcareadministration #chronicillness #chronicpain #invisibleillness #documentaryphotography #photoessay #photostory #photodocumentary #documentaryphoto #artphotography #endometriosisawarenessmonth #healthcareadministration #protest #publicprotest #socialcampaign
„Ő volt az, aki először felvetette, hogy talán endometriózisom lehet. Neki köszönhetően jutottam el ahhoz az orvoshoz is, aki végül megoperált. Az orvos, aki a műtétet végezte, utólag elárulta, egyáltalán nem gondolta, hogy bármit is talál majd. Épp ezért feltáró műtétet végzett, aztán nagyon meglepődött a rengeteg hegszövet és a ciszták láttán.”
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Today marks the beginning of #endometriosisawarenessmonth. Endometriosis is a painful condition in which tissue mimicking the lining of the womb attaches to different parts of the body . My friend, amazingly talented photographer & fellow endo sister @georgiewileman is running the #thisisendometriosis campaign. Inspired by her own breathtaking image which was exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery as part of the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize, scroll along to see what Georgie invites #endosisters to do, please join us if you’d like to- even if you have endo and no visible scars (take a pic with a hot water bottle for eg). Dating our surgery scars and connecting them together, Georgie wanted to visually highlight the true extent of endometriosis. You can also see IV drip scars on my pic. Let’s shout loud enough to be heard . My endo story began aged 14, when I was rushed to hospital in agony after watching the Hollyoaks omnibus. Back and forth to A&E departments, it took me 9 years to get a diagnosis. I’ve had 11 endo-related operations, countless procedures and have spent 21 years in pain. I also developed adenomyosis, which is essentially endo in the womb muscle wall, meaning by 2015 I was bed bound and living on a massive cocktail of painkillers. A hysterectomy heartbreakingly followed, and that trauma as well as everything else, still causes nightmares . The impact endometriosis has on every single part of life is catastrophic. Relationships suffer, people ask why you aren’t better yet and pain sucks away each ounce of energy you have left. I was managed out of most jobs I did because of multiple sick days and lack of understanding. I felt jealous of people healthy enough to hold down a working role. Yet over years of building experience and clearing a path, I now have a freelance career as a self employed writer. Endo battles instilled a steely determination in me . Thank you Georgie for raising awareness- changes need to be made, diagnosis times cut and a cure found. G also educated me about an innovative treatment, deep excision surgery . Check out Georgie’s endo photography series, depicting the disease more accurately than anything I’ve ever seen 🖤
Hillaryt ezután még többször is megoperálták, a képpel, amit a napokban osztott meg Instagram-oldalán a #thisisendometriosis kampány keretében, ezeknek – az életét megváltoztató – beavatkozásoknak állít emléket. És nem Hillary az egyetlen, aki fotót osztott meg a betegségéről: a kampányhoz a kezdete óta több ezren csatlakoztak: egyedülállók, családanyák, transznemű férfiak. Kivétel nélkül mindannyian megosztották a saját történetüket:
„Nehéz volt olvasni a soraikat” – vallja be a kampányt életre hívó Georgie, aki reméli, a fotók hatására az emberek jobban megértik majd ezt a betegséget.