Az Instagramon panaszkodott egy nő, hogy kevés lájkot kap a fia, nekitámadtak az anyák

My thankful thought today is about just being able to have so many dang kids. People look at us like we are crazy. We don’t get invited over to peoples houses often. And we are constantly toddler chasing, diaper checking and breaking up fights. Yes...we are loud and obnoxious. No...we don’t fit in restaurant booths. Yes...we are always late to everything because someone can’t find their shoes. No...one babysitter isn’t enough. And yes...I am incredibly grateful and perfectly overjoyed with my chaotic number of children. I know everyone has their own number...some people are perfectly fulfilled with no children, some want twenty...but this...to me...my little handful of babes is everything I ever wanted. I didn’t know five was my number until I had them and now I can not imagine my life without all five. And boy am I grateful...it is my cup, my plate, my table, my heart overflowing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️