A meztelen jógás lány fotóitól tátva marad a szánk! – fotók
Nude Yoga Girl, vagyis a meztelen jógás nő már egy ideje csodás fotókat posztol híres Instagram-oldalára. Korábban csak fekete-fehér képeket tett fel magáról a több mint félmillió követővel büszkélkedő meztelen jógás csaj, de egy ideje csodálatos színes fotókat is megoszt magáról, amiken elképesztő jógapózokban látható. Minket továbbra is lenyűgöz a titokzatos nő, aki a pozitív testkép igazi megtestesítője!
Mindig tud újat mutatni
We took this photo in our backyard in Italy a few days ago. But now we are visiting Sardinia for the first time! Like you maybe have seen on my IG Stories. 😊 Such an amazing place - even if today has been rainy! I wanted to say quickly hi to you before dinner and just ask how are you? 😊❤
Színes fotóin is csodaszép!
Q&A 2/3 (Today it’s all about food because I love eating!) ❤ @armalujuria Fav cuisine and fav dish from said cuisine? -I can’t choose between Italian or Asian (Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese). I love for example risotto, sushi and curries… ❤ @blumphotography What's your favorite "cheat" food? - I don’t like “junk food”, I’m more into something sweet… So I would say Italian gelato! ❤ @mrsdynamite76 Are you vegan? -No, I’m pescatarian… But at home I eat about 97% like a vegan (only eggs and some cheese). ❤ @ambareesh_vemuri How do you manage diet and stay slim and fit? -When I was young I struggled a lot with eating… I tried everything and nutrition was my biggest passion. I thought all the time about food and how it was affecting me and my body. Now in the last few years I haven’t cared that much, I eat what I want and I never count calories or nutrients. I’m really flexible but I’ve learned to listen to my body. I prefer good quality and clean food. I try to keep a good balance. ❤ @jogaki Do you take any supplements or eat any special foods to improve your yoga practice and keep you healthy & fit? -Yes but I have different periods. This probably depends most on if I’m traveling a lot etc. I use superfoods and some supplements in my everyday life. I use for example B-complex, D3-vitamin and some for my hair and skin but if you are interested in this topic, I could do a whole post about superfoods and supplements I use?! 😊❤
Beszéljenek helyettünk a fotók!
This is actually an old photo but I’ve never posted it. I thought my posture was so inelegant and wierd in a negative way. But now I think it's more fun, different... ❤ For me it's quite typical to look back and see things and especially old photos differently now than in the past. I'm very self-critical so it's easy to look at faults in the moment. No matter if it was about work, looks etc... ❤ I think I'm not the only one who nowadays looks for example at old photos thinking: "Hey, that's actually quite pretty, why did I use so much energy to worry about it." "I wasn't in such a bad condition as I thought." "My hair was ok, why did I hate it so much." "Why didn't I appreciate that?!" etc. Have you experienced feelings like this? ❤ ❤ I try to remind myself of all this... to help me be less demanding. ❤ Ps. Fine art card giveaways
I think our bodies are beautiful like snowflakes, leaves or stars... We can create amazing patterns with our bodies. There is symmetry and geometry in our body as in nature overall. Like we fold origami we can fold our bodies for stable asanas. For me our bodies are inspiring instruments and tools for art. It’s art by itself, but we can use it again and again in so many different ways... we can create shapes and lines which give ourselves joy. Remember that you are beautiful and your body is amazing! ❤ ❤️ Practicing yoga in the mornings at @villadaloli / @iwishmykonos in this view was breathtaking. ❤️
A jelenlegi abszolút kedvenc