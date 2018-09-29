nlc-logo

13C
2018. 09. 29. Mihály
Életmód
A meztelen jógás lány fotóitól tátva marad a szánk! – fotók
Életmód
2018. Szeptember 29.

A meztelen jógás lány fotóitól tátva marad a szánk! – fotók

A meztelenül jógázó nő rengeteg embert megihletett már fotóival, példáját nagyon sokan követik, de a műfajnak továbbra is ő, azaz Nude Girl a koronázatlan királynője.
Németh Orsi
Németh Orsi
2018. Szeptember 29.
f Ajánlom

Nude Yoga Girl, vagyis a meztelen jógás nő már egy ideje csodás fotókat posztol híres Instagram-oldalára. Korábban csak fekete-fehér képeket tett fel magáról a több mint félmillió követővel büszkélkedő meztelen jógás csaj, de egy ideje csodálatos színes fotókat is megoszt magáról, amiken elképesztő jógapózokban látható. Minket továbbra is lenyűgöz a titokzatos nő, aki a pozitív testkép igazi megtestesítője!

Mindig tud újat mutatni

Színes fotóin is csodaszép!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Q&A 2/3 (Today it’s all about food because I love eating!) ❤ @armalujuria Fav cuisine and fav dish from said cuisine? -I can’t choose between Italian or Asian (Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese). I love for example risotto, sushi and curries… ❤ @blumphotography What's your favorite "cheat" food? - I don’t like “junk food”, I’m more into something sweet… So I would say Italian gelato! ❤ @mrsdynamite76 Are you vegan? -No, I’m pescatarian… But at home I eat about 97% like a vegan (only eggs and some cheese). ❤ @ambareesh_vemuri How do you manage diet and stay slim and fit? -When I was young I struggled a lot with eating… I tried everything and nutrition was my biggest passion. I thought all the time about food and how it was affecting me and my body. Now in the last few years I haven’t cared that much, I eat what I want and I never count calories or nutrients. I’m really flexible but I’ve learned to listen to my body. I prefer good quality and clean food. I try to keep a good balance. ❤ @jogaki Do you take any supplements or eat any special foods to improve your yoga practice and keep you healthy & fit? -Yes but I have different periods. This probably depends most on if I’m traveling a lot etc. I use superfoods and some supplements in my everyday life. I use for example B-complex, D3-vitamin and some for my hair and skin but if you are interested in this topic, I could do a whole post about superfoods and supplements I use?! 😊❤

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Beszéljenek helyettünk a fotók!

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

This is actually an old photo but I’ve never posted it. I thought my posture was so inelegant and wierd in a negative way. But now I think it's more fun, different... ❤ For me it's quite typical to look back and see things and especially old photos differently now than in the past. I'm very self-critical so it's easy to look at faults in the moment. No matter if it was about work, looks etc... ❤ I think I'm not the only one who nowadays looks for example at old photos thinking: "Hey, that's actually quite pretty, why did I use so much energy to worry about it." "I wasn't in such a bad condition as I thought." "My hair was ok, why did I hate it so much." "Why didn't I appreciate that?!" etc. Have you experienced feelings like this? ❤ ❤ I try to remind myself of all this... to help me be less demanding. ❤ Ps. Fine art card giveaways

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

One question once a week... Do you feel free? ❤️

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A jelenlegi abszolút kedvenc

Címkék: meztelen jógás lány fotók instagram

