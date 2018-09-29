nlc-logo

2018. 09. 29. Mihály
2018. Szeptember 29.

Fehérneműben pózol a 27 éves Sara Geurts, a világ legráncosabb modellje – fotók

Sara Geurts egy nagyon fontos üzenetet közvetít: minden nő fogadja el magát és testét úgy, ahogy van!
Németh Orsi
Németh Orsi
2018. Szeptember 29.
Sara Geurts még csak 27 éves, de bőre inkább egy 80 feletti, idős emberéhez hasonlít. Sara 10 éves volt, amikor egy nagyon ritka betegséggel, Ehlers–Danlos-szindrómával diagnosztizálták. Az Ehlers–Danlos egy kötőszöveti rendellenesség, amely befolyásolja a szervezet kollagéntermelési képességét, így a kór rétegesen károsítja a lány bőrét, aki egyébként büszkén vállalja ráncait, még fehérneműs fotózást is bevállalt:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

"Show me the most damaged parts of your soul, and I will show you how it still shines like Gold. ⭐⭐⭐ • • Photos for @underneath_we_are_women taken by the amazing @amydfoto 😍😍😍 • Makeup : @glambyelisalara 💓💓// Hair : @misstanialos // Photographer 📸 - @underneath_we_are_women @amydfoto 💕💕 • • • • • • • • • #week #womancrush #tbt #instaphoto #photoshoot #photograpy #influencer #losangeles #instaphoto #ehlersdanlos #inmyskiniwin #loveyourbody #selflove #beyou #beautiful #blessed #happy #happiness #inspire #embrace #beauty #model #real #sorrynotsorry #bodypositive #goodvibes #perfectlyimperfect #ilovemybody #thisisme #model

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Be unapologetically YOU. 💓😍😘 • I'm SOO happy to share some of these sneakpeek images with you for the @underneath_we_are_women book! I will be flooding your timelines this week with some photos she sent over BUT none will be the one chosen for the book! Its just that much more motivation to buy it and see me, my story and 99 other AMAZING WOMEN!! I seriously cannot wait and am soo happy with the amazing work of Amy Herman @amydfoto and her dedication to this one of a kind project @underneath_we_are_women. Stay tuned and be sure to go over to their page and show some love as well as other sneakpeeks. 😊😊 • Makeup : @glambyelisalara 💓💓// Hair : @misstanialos // Photographer 📸 - @underneath_we_are_women @amydfoto 💕💕 • • • • • • • • • #week #monday #instaphoto #photoshoot #photograpy #influencer #lingerie #victoriasecret #summer #ehlersdanlos #inmyskiniwin #loveyourbody #selflove #beyou #beautiful #blessed #happy #happiness #inspire #embrace #beauty #model #real #sorrynotsorry #bodypositive #goodvibes #perfectlyimperfect #ilovemybody #thisisme #model

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Korábbi fotóin is magabiztosan pózol a kamerák előtt a modell, képei alá motivációs gondolatokat is ír, ami követőinek nagy erőt ad, nem csoda, hogy Instagram-tábora lassan eléri a 80 ezer főt.

