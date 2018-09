Ez a kis öszvér mindenáron a musztángokkal akar nyargalni

View this post on Instagram

Jagger’s gang. There are three adopted BLM mustangs in this group and we would love to encourage anyone to adopt a BLM mustang. It will be the most wonderful spiritual experience and change your life and your outlook forever. It’s a beautiful morning here in Oregon and we wish you all a beautiful love filled day ❤️❤️ #adoptblmmustangs #emptythepens #stoptheroundups #passthesafeact #mustangstrong #happyherd #mustangsmatter #adopt #sponsor #love #skydogcassidy #thedodo