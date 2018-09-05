nlc-logo

2018. 09. 05. Viktor, Lorinc
Elképesztő gigafogyás: 70 kilótól szabadult meg a háromgyerekes anyuka – előtte-utána fotó
Életmód
2018. Szeptember 05.

Elképesztő gigafogyás: 70 kilótól szabadult meg a háromgyerekes anyuka – előtte-utána fotó

A torontói Amanda Nauffts nemrég még 150 kilót nyomott. A háromgyerekes édesanya ma már 70 kilóval könnyebben, saját példájával motiválja a fogyni vágyókat közösségi oldalán.
Bors Hanna
2018. Szeptember 05.
A háromgyerekes anyuka, Amanda a terhességei alatt szedte magára folyamatosan a plusz kilókat, amiktől aztán a szülést követően sem tudott megszabadulni. Döntő elhatározásra csak akkor jutott, amikor 150 kilót mutatott a mérleg. 2017 januárjában gyomor-bypass műtéten esett át, és fehérjében gazdag, szénhidrátban szegény diétát kezdett el követni, valamint mindennap edzett. Kitartásának köszönhetően nem kevesebb, mint 70 kilót sikerült leadnia. Sikerének egyetlen szépséghibája maradt: az elképesztően nagy fogyás következtében visszamaradt bőre, ami csaknem 5 kilót nyomott. A felesleges bőrmennyiséget végül plasztikai műtét útján távolították el. Hogy mi lett az eredmény? Amanda előtte-utána fotóihoz nem kell sok mindent hozzáfűzni, talán csak annyit, hogy rettentő ügyes, és büszke lehet rá a családja!

Almost missed #transformationtuesday 😁 just over here living my best life 👌 When you start making decisions that best suit you and your life, instead of everyone else around you, the universe will start to align itself in your favour 💫 I am forever grateful that I figured this out early in life 👌you need to make big moves to make big things happen 🙌 get that momentum going! I worked my last day today at a dental office that I have been employed at for 14 yrs. I will miss my co-workers/family so much but it was time for a change! I took a giant leap and I start my new full time job tmrw! In the past I would have never had the confidence for this but today I am ready for any challenge life throws my way 💯 I will succeed and I will keep pushing and growing into better version of me every day 🙌 #nsv . . . . PS - THATS MY STOMACH 😱 9wks post op tummy tuck with the magician @melortegamd 🤗

Amanda Jean (@amandajean_rny) által megosztott bejegyzés,

#transformationtuesday 💥 Don't ever give up! Believe you can do it, that's the first step 👌 believe me I've been FAR from perfect on this journey 💯 I eat cake, I eat cookies and I don't always make the best food choices but the difference between the old me and the me today is that I don't consistently make bad choices. I DO consistently make they decision to get back on track tho and continue to push towards my goals 💪 I have settled in to the realization that, as a recovering food addict, this is going to be a life long battle that won't go away. It gets easier to control but never really goes away. So when you learn to not beat yourself up when you make the bad choices, it makes it so much easier to get back on track and regain your focus 🙌 Happy Tuesday!!! Go kick some ass!!!! 💥

Amanda Jean (@amandajean_rny) által megosztott bejegyzés,

