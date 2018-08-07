nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

26C
2018. 08. 07. Ibolya
Életmód
Sokkoló fotókat osztott meg hasáról a személyi edző
Életmód
2018. Augusztus 07.

Sokkoló fotókat osztott meg hasáról a személyi edző

Bár látszólag tökéletes az élete, egy éve küzd a haspuffadással az edző.
NLCafé
2018. Augusztus 07.
f Ajánlom

Annak ellenére, hogy a 34 éves Elena Arathimos odafigyel az egészséges táplálkozásra, a kellő mozgásra és alvásra, mégis szenved. Nemrég Instagramján osztott meg egy képet felpuffadt hasáról, amivel nap mint nap küzd. 

SWIPE LEFT FOR THE REAL ME 🤰🏻💁🏻‍♀️ Okay girls, just trying to keep it real with you on here. The first photo was taken first thing in the morning, after a workout, good lighting & no breakfast (yet). Second photo is me most days after I eat most foods 🤰🏻 Bloat baby is real! I’ve been quite lucky & have never really had a problem with food intolerances until about a year ago, so that’s 34 years of goodness I took for granted 🤦🏻‍♀️ I actually would LOVE some help/guidance from anyone who’s suffered from this and now has it under control🙏 Do I see a naturopath? A doctor? Ask google 🤷🏻‍♀️ (which I have but don’t really like the answer it gave me ☠️😬) If you could pretty please write it under this photo than a DM as I get so many & can’t see/write back to them all 🙏❤️ I take probiotics every day & try my very best to stay clear of eggs, dairy & sugar (my three big triggers) & my three favorite things to eat 😫 I have a @womensbest protein after most workouts which I have done for about 2 years now & it sits really well with my tummy (I have the #womensbest vegan chocolate one). I have tried other brands but unfortunately the bloat baby returns 🤰🏻😂 If any other of you suffer from this YOU ARE NOT ALONE! I try to be active most days, eat relatively healthy, take my vitamins, get my 8 hours sleep, drink loads of water & still have my bad days. I will try my best to get to the bottom of this 💪 I will also keep you updated with what I find helps me keep the bloat baby under control 🤰🏻🤗 And hopefully I might be able to help some of YOU out too! Wow! Imagine walking around with a flat tummy after you eat! Not having to change you’re outfit to accommodate the bloat! And man it’s friken painful at times too!! 🤰🏻😪 Alright my friends when ever I find out something that helps/works for me I will make sure to let you know too ☺️ Here’s to a good week ahead! 🌴❤️x

Elena Arathimos | 🌺 (@bella_be_active) által megosztott bejegyzés,

„Nagyon szeretném, ha valaki segíteni tudna, aki ugyanezzel a problémával küzdött, de kontrollálják a baját. Forduljak természetgyógyászhoz? Vagy inkább orvoshoz? Esetleg a Google-hoz? Mindennap probiotikumot szedek, és mindent megteszek, hogy ne egyek tojást, tejtermékeket és cukrot (a puffadás három nagy kiváltója).”

Ennek ellenére a személyi edző rendszeresen fájlalja a gyomrát.

„Próbálok aktív lenni majdnem mindennap, viszonylag egészséges ételeket fogyasztani, vitaminokat szedni, sok vizet inni és legalább nyolc órát aludni, mégis még mindig sok rossz napom van” – magyarázta.

Elena követői azt ajánlották, hogy étrendjében a lehető legnagyobb mértékben csökkentse a glutént, a búzát és a gabonát. 

Kapcsolódó

Daily Mail

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: személyi edző sokkoló fotó has puffadás

még több cikk

Balaton

Bezáratta a Nébih a Balaton legundorítóbb büféjét – videó

Megnyerheted az NLCafé új, designos bögréinek egyikét!
perseidák

A hétvégén lesz az év leglátványosabb csillaghullása

Nyerj egy PILOT-nyereménycsomagot!
kampány

A leghasznosabb tippek kisgyerekes utazás előtt
hajdúszoboszlói hármas ikrek

Gyönyörűek a hajdúszoboszlói félárva hármas ikrek – fotók
nyar-tini-kemeny
nyaralás

Kőkemény és menő nyári átformálás tiniknek
rák

Három hónapot adtak a rákbeteg asszonynak, de Spanyolországban megmentették az életét
otthoni lábápolás
láb

Nyári lábápolási kisokos
nyugdíjas

Idős urak szöktek meg a nyugdíjasotthonból, a metálfesztiválon kapták el őket
Kiss Ramóna

Kiss Ramóna terhes, most jelentette be
baratsag bika csillagjegy horoszkop
horoszkóp

3 okból a Bika a legszuperebb barát
Magyarországkúl Most

Elolvadsz a bősárkányi falunap apa-lánya táncától!
öregedés

Az a helyzet, hogy megöregedtél, kisanyám
megcsalás férfi vallomás
megcsalás

„30 okom volt rá, hogy megcsaljam a feleségemet”
Megosztás Facebookon
[central_CentralFbLikeboxComponentWidget fb_page="https://www.facebook.com/noklapjacafe/" small_header="true" show_facepile="0" show_posts="0"]