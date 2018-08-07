Sokkoló fotókat osztott meg hasáról a személyi edző
Annak ellenére, hogy a 34 éves Elena Arathimos odafigyel az egészséges táplálkozásra, a kellő mozgásra és alvásra, mégis szenved. Nemrég Instagramján osztott meg egy képet felpuffadt hasáról, amivel nap mint nap küzd.
SWIPE LEFT FOR THE REAL ME 🤰🏻💁🏻♀️ Okay girls, just trying to keep it real with you on here. The first photo was taken first thing in the morning, after a workout, good lighting & no breakfast (yet). Second photo is me most days after I eat most foods 🤰🏻 Bloat baby is real! I’ve been quite lucky & have never really had a problem with food intolerances until about a year ago, so that’s 34 years of goodness I took for granted 🤦🏻♀️ I actually would LOVE some help/guidance from anyone who’s suffered from this and now has it under control🙏 Do I see a naturopath? A doctor? Ask google 🤷🏻♀️ (which I have but don’t really like the answer it gave me ☠️😬) If you could pretty please write it under this photo than a DM as I get so many & can’t see/write back to them all 🙏❤️ I take probiotics every day & try my very best to stay clear of eggs, dairy & sugar (my three big triggers) & my three favorite things to eat 😫 I have a @womensbest protein after most workouts which I have done for about 2 years now & it sits really well with my tummy (I have the #womensbest vegan chocolate one). I have tried other brands but unfortunately the bloat baby returns 🤰🏻😂 If any other of you suffer from this YOU ARE NOT ALONE! I try to be active most days, eat relatively healthy, take my vitamins, get my 8 hours sleep, drink loads of water & still have my bad days. I will try my best to get to the bottom of this 💪 I will also keep you updated with what I find helps me keep the bloat baby under control 🤰🏻🤗 And hopefully I might be able to help some of YOU out too! Wow! Imagine walking around with a flat tummy after you eat! Not having to change you’re outfit to accommodate the bloat! And man it’s friken painful at times too!! 🤰🏻😪 Alright my friends when ever I find out something that helps/works for me I will make sure to let you know too ☺️ Here’s to a good week ahead! 🌴❤️x
„Nagyon szeretném, ha valaki segíteni tudna, aki ugyanezzel a problémával küzdött, de kontrollálják a baját. Forduljak természetgyógyászhoz? Vagy inkább orvoshoz? Esetleg a Google-hoz? Mindennap probiotikumot szedek, és mindent megteszek, hogy ne egyek tojást, tejtermékeket és cukrot (a puffadás három nagy kiváltója).”
Ennek ellenére a személyi edző rendszeresen fájlalja a gyomrát.
„Próbálok aktív lenni majdnem mindennap, viszonylag egészséges ételeket fogyasztani, vitaminokat szedni, sok vizet inni és legalább nyolc órát aludni, mégis még mindig sok rossz napom van” – magyarázta.
Elena követői azt ajánlották, hogy étrendjében a lehető legnagyobb mértékben csökkentse a glutént, a búzát és a gabonát.