„Senki sem tanít meg arra, hogyan szeress egy olyan gyereket, akit nem akartál”

„Senki sem tud téged felkészíteni arra az érzelmi hullámvasútra, amit egy olyan gyerek hoz az életedbe, akivel egyáltalán nem akartál teherbe esni” – kezdi meglehetősen terjedelmes Instagram-posztját a 23 éves dúla, Olivyah Bowens. A fiatal, kétgyerekes anyuka azután határozta el, hogy saját nehézségeiről ír, hogy – elmondása szerint – megunta azt a sok szemetet, amit gyereknevelés témában a neten olvasott.

„A helyzet akkor lesz igazán bonyolult, mikor a gyereked a dackorszakba lép, és a hisztik egész konkrétan az agyadra mennek. Az én lányom most épp ebben a korban van, ez pedig rákényszerített, hogy számot vessek az érzéseimmel, és belássam, egyáltalán nem élvezem mindig, minden percben a tényt, hogy Ozara anyukája vagyok.”

Olivyah másodéves egyetemista volt, mikor megtudta, hogy terhes. „Ha most azt mondom, egyáltalán nem terveztük Ozorát, akkor finoman fogalmazok. Akkoriban az egyetlen vágyam a tánc volt, és persze, hogy New Yorkba költözzek, és híres balerina legyek. A terhesség és a családalapítás még gondolat szintjén se fordult meg a fejemben” – vallja be.

„Miután Ozara megszületett, sokszor azon kaptam magam, hogy neheztelek rá, amiért visszatart attól, hogy az álmaimat kergessem. Nem akartam örökké fáradt lenni, mellette mégis mindig az voltam. Nincsenek szavak arra a feszültségre, ami a lányom születése utáni időszakban tombolt bennem.”

Ahhoz, hogy békére leljen, Olivyah-nak be kellett látnia, hogy még mindig gyászolja azt az életet, amit elképzelt magának, és el kellett engednie azt az álmát, hogy táncos legyen. „Szerencsére találtam magamban egy másik célt, amihez az anyaság még előny is” – írja az immár kétgyerekes anyuka, aki dúlaként most más kismamáknak segít.

„Sokáig tépelődtem, hogy megosszam-e veletek mindezt, de végül úgy éreztem, meg kell. Leginkább azért, mert a társadalmunk nem mindig elfogadó vagy segítőkész. Én például az elmúlt években rengetegszer hallottam azt, hogy ha nem akartam a gyereket, minek szültem meg. De rajtam kívül is rengeteg meg nem értett anya van, aki magára marad az érzelmi és a fizikai kimerültséggel.”

Bár megosztó témáról ír, Olivyah posztja nagy sikernek örvend. Szerinted is jó, hogy megosztotta a gondolatait? Írd meg!