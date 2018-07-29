A DNS-fonat az új frizuratrend
A szivárványos haj, a hajszövés, a sárkányfonás, a rózsafonat, a csillámos hajtövek, a kockás haj, a konfettihaj, a pixelhaj és a csillogó strasszokkal teleaggatott hajkorona után még mindig van új hajviselettrend a Nap alatt! Most éppen a DNS-molekula spirálját imitáló hajfonat a menőség.
A Rhode Island-i fodrász, Alexandra Wilson áll e friss hajtrend mögött, amely gyorsan népszerűvé vált az Instagramon. Ha követted a legutóbbi divathullámot, és szivárványszínben pompázik a hajad, akkor még káprázatosabban mutatnak a hajból kialakított „DNS-spirálok”.
DNA braids 💥 I wanted to try something new 💁♀️ How fun are these?!!! | Used @kenraprofessional platinum silkening gloss to smooth out hair before braiding 💗 . . @evahairofficial #behindthechair #btcpics #modernsalon #modernsalon100 #americansalon #maneaddicts #braids #hairstyle #braidstyles #beyondtheponytail #fckinghair #allaboutdahair #cosmopolitan #allure #hotonbeauty #hotforbeauty #hairgoals #hairinspo #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #hairbrained #samvilla #saloncentric #ittakesapro
One of my favorite braids! 💘 It reminds me a DNA! Talking about DNAs, comment below 👇🏽👇🏽 Where are you from?? And what’s your FAVORITE color? I’m Brazilian and my ancestors are from Portugal and Italy, where if your family tree from? and my favorite color is TURQUOISE 👗 . . . . . #dnabraid #braid #braids #braider #braided #braiders #braidsofinstagram #braidsonfleek #braidout #braidouts #amazinghairstyles #fishtail #fishtailbraid #fishtailbraids #perfectbraids #hudabeauty #btconeshot #loreal #make_up #trança #tranças #instagrammodel #cghphotofeature @cutegirlshairstyles @missysueblog @hudabeauty @hairsandstyles @americanstyle
You can never go wrong when mixing and matching braids 😍 French braid -> DNA braid -> Fishtail I will be posting a tutorial soon of a few different braids that you can do on a daily basis on yourself or your daughters 💕 • • • • #dfwhairstylist #dallashair #mansfield #arlington #formalhairstyle #avantexperience #weddingupdo #bohoupdo #fishtailbraid #frenchbraid #littlegirlhairstyles #dnabraid #easybraid #tutuorial #simpleupdo #blondehair #braidedponytail #kerastase #bookwithme #americansalon #modernsalon #behindthechair #dahair
Ugye milyen csodaszépek? Ha te is meg szeretnéd csinálni a saját DNS-fonatodat, nézd meg Wilson oktatóvideóját!
DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It’s always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding 😀💗 . . . #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #modernsalon @modernsalon #americansalon @american_salon @hair.video #hairvideo #beyondtheponytail #beautylaunchpad #hotonbeauty @hotonbeauty @evahairofficial @hair.videos @hairvideoshow #tutorial #braids #dnabraid #hairgoals #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #samvilla #hairinspo #hairinspo @mastersofbraids @hairvideosbystylists
(via)