Márta, Flóra
Életmód
A DNS-fonat az új frizuratrend
Életmód
2018. Július 29.

A DNS-fonat az új frizuratrend

Videón is megmutatjuk, hogyan készül ez a mesés frizura, amelyet még különlegessé tehet a szivárvány színárnyalatú haj.
NLCafé
2018. Július 29.
f Ajánlom

A szivárványos haj, a hajszövés, a sárkányfonás, a rózsafonat, a csillámos hajtövek, a kockás haj, a konfettihaj, a pixelhaj és a csillogó strasszokkal teleaggatott hajkorona után még mindig van új hajviselettrend a Nap alatt! Most éppen a DNS-molekula spirálját imitáló hajfonat a menőség.

A Rhode Island-i fodrász, Alexandra Wilson áll e friss hajtrend mögött, amely gyorsan népszerűvé vált az Instagramon. Ha követted a legutóbbi divathullámot, és szivárványszínben pompázik a hajad, akkor még káprázatosabban mutatnak a hajból kialakított „DNS-spirálok”.

 

 

 

 

 

DNA BRAIDS!! Half by me, half by @aimeesdreadarmy 💗💕😝 Undercut by: @hairbylevan

TANNER DOES MY HAIR (@tannerdoesmyhair) által megosztott bejegyzés, Júl 12., 2017, időpont: 2:50 (PDT időzóna szerint)


 

Ugye milyen csodaszépek? Ha te is meg szeretnéd csinálni a saját DNS-fonatodat, nézd meg Wilson oktatóvideóját!

 

DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It’s always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding 😀💗 . . . #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #modernsalon @modernsalon #americansalon @american_salon @hair.video #hairvideo #beyondtheponytail #beautylaunchpad #hotonbeauty @hotonbeauty @evahairofficial @hair.videos @hairvideoshow #tutorial #braids #dnabraid #hairgoals #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #samvilla #hairinspo #hairinspo @mastersofbraids @hairvideosbystylists

ALEXANDRA WILSON (@alexandralee1016) által megosztott bejegyzés, Júl 10., 2018, időpont: 10:44 (PDT időzóna szerint)

(via)

DNS frizura frizura divat hajfonás

