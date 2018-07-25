Víz alatt, krokodilokkal pózoltak a modellek
Ken Kiefer a Mexikóban található Chinchorro Banks korallzátonyainál készítette az elképesztő fotókat. A csapat persze csalit használt, hogy meghódítsa a krokodilokat, emellett mentőbúvárok ügyeltek a fotózásra, hogy azonnal segítsenek, ha bármi történne.
„A feleségemmel nagyon izgatottak voltunk, hogy végre bejuthatunk és fotókat készíthetünk ezekkel a csodálatos ragadozókkal. Ez az egyik olyan hely, ahol a puszta szépség és hatalmasság lenyűgöző” – mondta el Kiefer.
