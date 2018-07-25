nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Fiókod törléséhez add meg a jelszavadat:

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

27C
2018. 07. 26. Anna, Anikó
Életmód
Víz alatt, krokodilokkal pózoltak a modellek
Életmód
2018. Július 25.

Víz alatt, krokodilokkal pózoltak a modellek

Lélegzetelállító képeket készített a fotós, bátor, krokodilokkal pózoló modelljeivel.
Szántó Eszter
Szántó Eszter
2018. Július 25.
f Ajánlom

Ken Kiefer a Mexikóban található Chinchorro Banks korallzátonyainál készítette az elképesztő fotókat. A csapat persze csalit használt, hogy meghódítsa a krokodilokat, emellett mentőbúvárok ügyeltek a fotózásra, hogy azonnal segítsenek, ha bármi történne. 

„A feleségemmel nagyon izgatottak voltunk, hogy végre bejuthatunk és fotókat készíthetünk ezekkel a csodálatos ragadozókkal. Ez az egyik olyan hely, ahol a puszta szépség és hatalmasság lenyűgöző” – mondta el Kiefer.

@mathiasvanasch keeping a crocodile near the surface so that we can see it - in much less than stellar visibility 🐊🐊😍😍

Ken Kiefer (@ken_kiefer_underwater) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Kapcsolódó

Metro

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: krokodil víz póz modell fotó

még több cikk

kilakoltatás

Rendőrsorfal mellett lakoltatták ki a háromgyermekes devizahiteles családot

Megnyerheted az NLCafé új, designos bögréinek egyikét!
nyári felfazas
nyár

Felfázás nyáron? Ne vedd félvállról!

Donovaly
Szepesi György

Meghalt Szepesi György, a legendás rádiós

Nyerj egy PILOT-nyereménycsomagot!
huvelyfertozes
hüvelygomba

Tegyük tisztába: ez a különbség hüvelygomba és bakteriális hüvelyfertőzés között!
izgalmas-úti-könyvek-kicsik
mese

A legizgalmasabb úti könyvek kicsiknek
Szinetár Dóra

Szinetár Dóra: „sokak szemében csodálatos ember lettem, amiért a triszómiás gyerekemet nem vágom ki a kukába”
demszky gábor

Ötödször is megnősült Demszky Gábor
zoomer nemsemleges gyerek gyereknevelés trend
nemsemleges nevelés

Senkinek sem hajlandóak elárulni kétéves gyerekük nemét – még a saját szüleiknek sem
szent györgy-hegy

Mágnesként vonzza az újrakezdőket a Szent György-hegy
marian cozma

Hamarabb kiengedték a börtönből Marian Cozma egyik gyilkosát
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez 49 éves lett – így fiatalodott az énekesnő az elmúlt húsz évben
vérhold július 27. telihold teljes holdfogyatkozás
teljes holdfogyatkozás

Pénteken vérhold és teljes holdfogyatkozás lesz a Vízöntő jegyében
házasság párkapcsolat együttélés
házasság

„Van férjem, szeretem is, csak nem bírunk együtt élni”
Megosztás Facebookon