Kicsúszott az úszógumijából, újra kellett éleszteni
A 8 éves Jaleah-t édesapja vette észre, ahogy fuldokol a medencében. Miután kiemelte lányát, a közelükben napozó ápoló, Megan McGarity segített a Jaleah-n, aki elájult és nem volt pulzusa. McGarity megpróbálta újraéleszteni a gyereket, aki a harmadik ismétlésre végre feléledt, és levegőért kapkodott. Jaleah-t a helyi kórházba vitték, és szerencsére teljesen felépült, McGarityt pedig hősként emlegetik azóta is.
When 8-year-old Jaleah nearly drowned at an apartment pool, Megan—a nurse in our respiratory unit who had recently completed CPR training—sprang into action. Jaleah was on a float when she suddenly fell into the water. Her dad hopped in to help her but something was wrong: She wasn’t moving and white foam was forming at her mouth. When Megan saw Jaleah’s father carrying her limp body out of the pool, she rushed over to perform CPR. Jaleah had no detectable pulse. After three rounds of CPR, she finally gasped for air. After being transported to Egleston, she made a full recovery. Yesterday afternoon, Megan reunited with Jaleah and her family for the first time. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. It only takes a second. As we head into the final stretch of summer, don’t let your guard down. It can and does happen in an instant. Not all such stories have a happy ending.