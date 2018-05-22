Betegei kedvéért fogyott le 25 kilót az orvos
„Valahányszor nekem kellett fogyókúrás tanácsokat adnom a betegeimnek, rettenetesen éreztem magam” – kezdte Joshua Wolrich, az a londoni sebész, aki kifejezetten a betegei miatt kezdett fogyókúrába. A fiatal orvos, aki 100 kilónál is nehezebb volt, mikor fogyókúrázni kezdett, rövid idő alatt 25 kilótól szabadult meg.
„A fogyókúrámmal együtt járt a szigorú életmódváltás is: ez döbbentett rá, hogy korábban mennyire egészségtelenül éltem” – vallja be a 28 éves férfi, aki a Daily Mail című brit lapnak elárulta, a diétáját megelőzően sosem reggelizett, napközben gyorséttermi kajákon élt, este pedig megállás nélkül édességeket nassolt.
12 weeks of consistency (90:10) whilst also being able to eat out on occasion, going on weekends away and multiple birthday parties. Taking responsibility over your health doesn't need to impact on your social life, if it does I would argue you're doing it wrong.
Weight: 90kg ↘️ 84.5kg Chest: 40" ↘️ 38" Waist: 38.5" ↘️ 34"
„Az igazság az, hogy gyerekkorom óta gondjaim voltak a súlyommal, csak, amikor dolgozni kezdtem, a hízást ráfogtam arra, hogy a sok meló miatt egészségtelenül eszek.” Joshua hozzátette, egy ponton túl a túlsúlya már a munkáját is befolyásolta. „Hiteltelennek éreztem magam, mikor a túlsúlyos betegeimnek adtam fogyókúrás tanácsokat. Folyton az járt a fejemben, hogy ez pont ugyanolyan, mintha dohányosként a leszokás előnyeiről papolnék nekik.”
16 yr old Josh. We need to talk. How did you have a long-term girlfriend?! (Just to clarify - that question was a joke about my overall physical appearance; the spotty face, ridiculous hair, criminal outfit choice etc. It was never a serious suggestion that being overweight makes you somehow less deserving of love. Obviously the answer to the rhetorical question above is: 'because looks shouldn't be a determinant to worth'... but that's not quite as punchy a caption now is it?!)
Joshua a lapnak beszélt arról is, minek köszönhetően tudott megszabadulni a plusz kilóitól. „Az egész csak önuralom és elszántság kérdése” – mondja, majd hozzáteszi, gyorséttermi menü helyett egészséges, tápanyagban gazdag ételeket eszik. „Ha valaki fogyni akar, az első, hogy megnézze az étrendjét. Ezt orvosként is nyugodtan mondhatom” – jegyzi meg Joshua, aki a megfelelő étrend mellett a rendszeres mozgást is nagyon fontosnak tartja.