Betegei kedvéért fogyott le 25 kilót az orvos

„Valahányszor nekem kellett fogyókúrás tanácsokat adnom a betegeimnek, rettenetesen éreztem magam” – kezdte Joshua Wolrich, az a londoni sebész, aki kifejezetten a betegei miatt kezdett fogyókúrába. A fiatal orvos, aki 100 kilónál is nehezebb volt, mikor fogyókúrázni kezdett, rövid idő alatt 25 kilótól szabadult meg.

„A fogyókúrámmal együtt járt a szigorú életmódváltás is: ez döbbentett rá, hogy korábban mennyire egészségtelenül éltem” – vallja be a 28 éves férfi, aki a Daily Mail című brit lapnak elárulta, a diétáját megelőzően sosem reggelizett, napközben gyorséttermi kajákon élt, este pedig megállás nélkül édességeket nassolt.

„Az igazság az, hogy gyerekkorom óta gondjaim voltak a súlyommal, csak, amikor dolgozni kezdtem, a hízást ráfogtam arra, hogy a sok meló miatt egészségtelenül eszek.” Joshua hozzátette, egy ponton túl a túlsúlya már a munkáját is befolyásolta. „Hiteltelennek éreztem magam, mikor a túlsúlyos betegeimnek adtam fogyókúrás tanácsokat. Folyton az járt a fejemben, hogy ez pont ugyanolyan, mintha dohányosként a leszokás előnyeiről papolnék nekik.”

Joshua a lapnak beszélt arról is, minek köszönhetően tudott megszabadulni a plusz kilóitól. „Az egész csak önuralom és elszántság kérdése” – mondja, majd hozzáteszi, gyorséttermi menü helyett egészséges, tápanyagban gazdag ételeket eszik. „Ha valaki fogyni akar, az első, hogy megnézze az étrendjét. Ezt orvosként is nyugodtan mondhatom” – jegyzi meg Joshua, aki a megfelelő étrend mellett a rendszeres mozgást is nagyon fontosnak tartja.