Megsértette a kerekesszékeseket, zseniálisan visszavágtak
Életmód
2018. Május 10.

Megsértette a kerekesszékeseket, zseniálisan visszavágtak

Négy évvel ezelőtti posztra bukkantak a Twitteren, melyben szánakozó megjegyzéseket tett a kommentelő a kerekesszékbe kényszerülőkre.
NLCafé
2018. Május 10.
f Ajánlom

Annie Segarra blogger és a fogyatékkal élők jogaiért küzdő aktivista fedezte fel Kenn Jennings egykori tweetjét, mely így szólt:

„Semmi sem szomorúbb annál, mint egy dögös ember egy kerekesszékben.”

Több sem kellett Segarrának, aki úgy döntött, hogy szexi fotót készít magáról, mégpedig egy tolókocsiban pózolva, ami alá ennyit írt: „Sírj, kicsim!”

Egyéni és rögtönzött akció volt ez, Segarra nem hívott senkit, de a fogyatékossággal élő emberek gyorsan elkezdték megosztani saját képeiket #hotpersoninawheelchair hashtaggel, bemutatva Ken Jenningsnek, hogy mennyire helytelen kijelentés tett és, hogy nincs semmi bajuk az életükkel.

Kapcsolódó

Boredpanda

