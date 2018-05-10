Megsértette a kerekesszékeseket, zseniálisan visszavágtak
Annie Segarra blogger és a fogyatékkal élők jogaiért küzdő aktivista fedezte fel Kenn Jennings egykori tweetjét, mely így szólt:
„Semmi sem szomorúbb annál, mint egy dögös ember egy kerekesszékben.”
Több sem kellett Segarrának, aki úgy döntött, hogy szexi fotót készít magáról, mégpedig egy tolókocsiban pózolva, ami alá ennyit írt: „Sírj, kicsim!”
LRT: "Nothing sadder than a #HotPersonInAWheelchair"— Annie Segarra (@annieelainey) 2018. április 22.
Cry about it, babe. pic.twitter.com/tOImQy8oFY
Egyéni és rögtönzött akció volt ez, Segarra nem hívott senkit, de a fogyatékossággal élő emberek gyorsan elkezdték megosztani saját képeiket #hotpersoninawheelchair hashtaggel, bemutatva Ken Jenningsnek, hogy mennyire helytelen kijelentés tett és, hogy nincs semmi bajuk az életükkel.
#HotPersonInAWheelchair pic.twitter.com/ugS7mCigi6— Claire Freeman (@Meesa_claire) 2018. április 25.
@madiderozario @KenJennings @kurtfearnley"Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair"#wheelchair #sad #lifeover pic.twitter.com/4TisuDjjgP— Joshua Cassidy (@JoshCassidy84) 2014. szeptember 25.
Sorry I make you sad #HotPersonInAWheelchair #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/G1xf8pefvr— Lindsey Freysinger (@thequadzilla) 2018. április 24.
#HotPersonInAWheelchair pic.twitter.com/nFqIRW9lTB— Nomzi Peter (@prettyNomzi) 2018. április 24.
#hotpersoninawheelchair— BeingCharis (@BeingCharisBlog) 2018. április 22.
[Image: light-skinned buzzed-head person in wheelchair on sunny day. A rainbow flag flies from the back of the chair] pic.twitter.com/VosSi5SnNq
"Nothing is sadder than a #HotPersonInAWheelchair" -@KenJennings— Laura Dorwart (@lauramdorwart) 2018. április 22.
yep, the abject horror pic.twitter.com/ekQUTkt7ca
Oh we’re doing this? Okay! #HotPersonInAWheelchair pic.twitter.com/YZGVgpAOrm— Bella (@BELLAsayswhat_) 2018. április 23.
"Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" @KenJennings start the water works 😘 #HotPersonInAWheelchair #disabled #DisabledAndCute pic.twitter.com/JHil199GnM— Robyn 'T-Rex'Lambird (@Robyn_lambird) 2018. április 22.
There is a hashtag for me now?! Hell yeah! #HotPersonInAWheelchair pic.twitter.com/gBSdLSYQl5— Mahkyla Lynn (@Nebulas_End) 2018. április 22.