Insta-sztár lett ez a testfestő lány – fotók
A 23 éves Ryland különleges munkáját hamar felkapták az interneten: virágokat festett egy barátja fejére. Ryland azt mondta, régóta szeretett volna kísérletezni barátnője, Rebecca Louise fejével, mert nagyon különlegesnek és szépnek találja a fejformáját.
🌼🌼🌼 This is my first time painting daffodils and it was a bit of fun doing them! I did this piece as a demo for @aacm_au at an open day on my gorgeous model @arrmcarr Using @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints, @meltcosmetics Xenon, @sugarpill Buttercupcake, Flamepoint, Bulletproof, Tako @katvondbeauty Saint and Sinner Palette, Ophelia Studded Kiss Lipstick . . . . . . . #georginaryland #meltcosmetics #mehronmakeup #meltxenon #katvondbeauty #instamakeup #nikkietutorials #sugarpill #hudabeauty
A sárga virágokat 3 óra alatt festette Louise fejére, és a fotók már mehettek is az Instagram-oldalára, melyet több mint 51 ezren követnek. A végeredmény látványos, de persze giccses.
Ryland korábban filmek totálképeit is magára festette, például egy jelenetképet a Stranger Thingsből:
🔺 stranger things🔻 A short snippet of my timelapse of this paint - full version is up on YouTube - go check out the link in my bio! ⚡️ . @strangerthingstv @netflix Product List: - @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint in White, Black, Red, Orange, Yellow, Lime, Dark Green, Teal, Lagoon Blue, Light Brown, Dark Brown, Setting Powder in Ultra While - @katvondbeauty L45 Foundation, Pastel Goth Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Neruda Ink Liner, OG Lolita Lipliner - @meltcosmetics Radon, Fixated, Amelie, Lovesick and Neon Eyeshadows - @anastasiabeverlyhills Medium Brown Brow Wiz, Peachy Love Blush Trio, Tara Lipgloss - @inglot_australia Freedom Eyeshadows 293, 301, 389, 616, Kohl Pencil 01, AMC Gel Eyeliner 76 - @sugarpill Bulletproof, Love+, Flamepoint, Buttercupcake, Midori, Kim Chi, Poison Plum, 2AM, Velocity and Afterparty Eyeshadows - @kryolan_australia Youth Red and TK.2 Aquacolours - @houseoflashes Iconic Lashes - @litcosmetics Heartbreaker Size 3 #georginaryland #strangerthings
Egy kis ízelítő a munkáiból:
🦄🦖💫 The top image is my first ever “scene” paint and the bottom is my latest. Today, I did a paint, which I was not happy with and I felt I was not good enough. I then came to post this and thought; hey! It’s actually not that bad? I think it’s important to have this sort of self reflection often because you forget how far you’ve actually come. It’s really nice to see progress. This series always makes me excited for the future; can’t wait to see what 2019’s will look like! 😊 Product list is one post back and brands are tagged.✨ #georginaryland #glowup #unicornvsdinosaur
neuschwanstein castle ✨ . And last look. Doing some planning this week for Halloween 💀 Anyone have any requests? I’m getting a little excited . . . 🔹 @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint in White, Black, Teal, Lime Green, Lagoon Blue, Yellow, Orange, Setting Powder in Ultra White 🔹 @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette, Pastel Goth Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Metal Matte Palette, Shade and Light Contour Palette 🔹@meltcosmetics Fixated and Xenon Eyeshadows 🔹@anastasiabeverlyhills Medium Brown Brow Wiz, Peachy Love Blush Trio 🔹@inglot_australia AMC Gel Liner 76, 33, 307, 63 Eyeshadows, Kohl Liner 01 🔹@sugarpill Mochi, Bulletproof, Kim Chi, Afterparty, Acidberry Eyeshadows 🔹@kryolan_australia 079, TK2 Aquacolours (I think!! Forgotten numbers of them oops) 🔹@nyxcosmetics_australia White Liquid Eyeliner, Vivid Sapphire Liner, Sandstorm Liquid Suede, Away We Glow Gold Rush, Dewy Finish Setting Spray, SFX Creme Colour White Hair is Manic Panic Psychedelic Sunset #georginaryland ✨ #neuschwansteincastle #germany