23C
2018. 05. 01. Fülöp, Jakab
Életmód
Insta-sztár lett ez a testfestő lány – fotók
Életmód
2018. Május 01.

Insta-sztár lett ez a testfestő lány – fotók

Az ausztrál Georgina Ryland végzettsége szerint sminkes, de mostanában a testfestészet iránt is határozottan érdeklődik.
NLCafé
2018. Május 01.
f Ajánlom

A 23 éves Ryland különleges munkáját hamar felkapták az interneten: virágokat festett egy barátja fejére. Ryland azt mondta, régóta szeretett volna kísérletezni barátnője, Rebecca Louise fejével, mert nagyon különlegesnek és szépnek találja a fejformáját.

A sárga virágokat 3 óra alatt festette Louise fejére, és a fotók már mehettek is az Instagram-oldalára, melyet több mint 51 ezren követnek. A végeredmény látványos, de persze giccses.

 

Ryland korábban filmek totálképeit is magára festette, például egy jelenetképet a Stranger Thingsből:

🔺 stranger things🔻 A short snippet of my timelapse of this paint - full version is up on YouTube - go check out the link in my bio! ⚡️ . @strangerthingstv @netflix Product List: - @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint in White, Black, Red, Orange, Yellow, Lime, Dark Green, Teal, Lagoon Blue, Light Brown, Dark Brown, Setting Powder in Ultra While - @katvondbeauty L45 Foundation, Pastel Goth Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Neruda Ink Liner, OG Lolita Lipliner - @meltcosmetics Radon, Fixated, Amelie, Lovesick and Neon Eyeshadows - @anastasiabeverlyhills Medium Brown Brow Wiz, Peachy Love Blush Trio, Tara Lipgloss - @inglot_australia Freedom Eyeshadows 293, 301, 389, 616, Kohl Pencil 01, AMC Gel Eyeliner 76 - @sugarpill Bulletproof, Love+, Flamepoint, Buttercupcake, Midori, Kim Chi, Poison Plum, 2AM, Velocity and Afterparty Eyeshadows - @kryolan_australia Youth Red and TK.2 Aquacolours - @houseoflashes Iconic Lashes - @litcosmetics Heartbreaker Size 3 #georginaryland #strangerthings

A post shared by Georgina Ryland (@georginaryland) on

Egy kis ízelítő a munkáiból:

 

 

neuschwanstein castle ✨ . And last look. Doing some planning this week for Halloween 💀 Anyone have any requests? I’m getting a little excited . . . 🔹 @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint in White, Black, Teal, Lime Green, Lagoon Blue, Yellow, Orange, Setting Powder in Ultra White 🔹 @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette, Pastel Goth Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Metal Matte Palette, Shade and Light Contour Palette 🔹@meltcosmetics Fixated and Xenon Eyeshadows 🔹@anastasiabeverlyhills Medium Brown Brow Wiz, Peachy Love Blush Trio 🔹@inglot_australia AMC Gel Liner 76, 33, 307, 63 Eyeshadows, Kohl Liner 01 🔹@sugarpill Mochi, Bulletproof, Kim Chi, Afterparty, Acidberry Eyeshadows 🔹@kryolan_australia 079, TK2 Aquacolours (I think!! Forgotten numbers of them oops) 🔹@nyxcosmetics_australia White Liquid Eyeliner, Vivid Sapphire Liner, Sandstorm Liquid Suede, Away We Glow Gold Rush, Dewy Finish Setting Spray, SFX Creme Colour White Hair is Manic Panic Psychedelic Sunset #georginaryland ✨ #neuschwansteincastle #germany

Georgina Ryland (@georginaryland) által megosztott bejegyzés, Aug 24., 2017, időpont: 6:54 (PDT időzóna szerint)

 

 

Georgina Ryland (@georginaryland) által megosztott bejegyzés, Júl 25., 2017, időpont: 7:43 (PDT időzóna szerint)


 

(Yahoo Lifestyle)

testfestés kopasz virágok Ausztrália

