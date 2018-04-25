Közös fürdőruhás fotókon a pozitív testkép megtestesítői – ütős képek
Nők, akik egytől-egyig valamilyen betegségben szenvednek, mégis büszkén felvállalják azt. A fotókon önfeledten mosolygó, magabiztos és csodaszép nők néznek vissza ránk. A képeket Sara Geurts töltötte fel közösségi oldalára. Sara maga is egy nagyon ritka genetikai betegségben szenved, ennek következtében 26 évesen talán ő a világ legráncosabb modellje. Mellette olyan nők vállalták a fürdőruhás fotózást, akiknek vitiligójuk van vagy kórósan túlsúlyosak, mégis bátran állnak ki a világ elé. Csodaszép pozitív üzenete van a következő piros fürdőruhás fotóknak:
SNEAK PEEK into the RED Body Positive swimsuit shoot. Finals will be posted throughout Friday so be sure to be on the lookout, you won't wanna miss this! CREATIVE DIRECTOR : SARA GEURTS @sarageurts PHOTOGRAPHER : BRIANA BERGLUND @brianaberglund
SNEAK PEEK 2 of 3. All these beauties are my WCWs FINALS WILL BE POSTED 4/13.
SNEAK PEEK 3 of 3. One of my absolute favs. FINALS WILL BE POSTED 4/13.
RED IS RESILIENT! PHOTO CREDIT : @solidandstriped
RED IS RESILIENT! PHOTO CREDIT : @solidandstriped
Soo excited we'll be back in L.A. this weekend Photo by bae - @brianaberglund