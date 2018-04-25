nlc-logo

2018. 04. 25. Márk
Életmód
Közös fürdőruhás fotókon a pozitív testkép megtestesítői – ütős képek
Életmód
2018. Április 25.

Közös fürdőruhás fotókon a pozitív testkép megtestesítői – ütős képek

Csodaszép és egyben elgondolkodtató fotókat tett közzé közösségi oldalán a 26 éves Sara Geurts, a világ legráncosabb modellje.
NLCafé
2018. Április 25.
f Ajánlom

Nők, akik egytől-egyig valamilyen betegségben szenvednek, mégis büszkén felvállalják azt. A fotókon önfeledten mosolygó, magabiztos és csodaszép nők néznek vissza ránk. A képeket Sara Geurts töltötte fel közösségi oldalára. Sara maga is egy nagyon ritka genetikai betegségben szenved, ennek következtében 26 évesen talán ő a világ legráncosabb modellje. Mellette olyan nők vállalták a fürdőruhás fotózást, akiknek vitiligójuk van vagy kórósan túlsúlyosak, mégis bátran állnak ki a világ elé. Csodaszép pozitív üzenete van a következő piros fürdőruhás fotóknak:

SNEAK PEEK into the RED Body Positive swimsuit shoot. Finals will be posted throughout Friday so be sure to be on the lookout, you won't wanna miss this! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bout to take over the internet ✔💯 CREATIVE DIRECTOR : SARA GEURTS @sarageurts PHOTOGRAPHER : BRIANA BERGLUND @brianaberglund MODELS : @sarageurts, @emilyyclare, @mckyla.mariposa, @mya.jeannine, @aprilmitchell, @birthmarkprincess, @priscillakaterena, @eatthecaketoo, @alexaphelece, @kiki.cena, @jessie_lupinetti, @thefriendineverwanted, @_bodypositivityforall_ • • • • • • • • • • • •#week #tuesday #takeover #redisresilient #boldandbeautiful #wearestrongertogether #loveyourbody #loveyourself #selflove #bodypositive #imperfections #ilovemybody #inmyskiniwin #swimsuit #photoshoot #sneakpeek #diversity #ehlersdanlos #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #loveyourlines #beauty #inspire #rare #embrace #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #model #real #ilovemybody

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

SNEAK PEEK 2 of 3. All these beauties are my WCWs🔥🔥🔥🔥 FINALS WILL BE POSTED 4/13. Bout to take over the internet ✔💯 CREATIVE DIRECTOR : SARA GEURTS @sarageurts PHOTOGRAPHER : BRIANA BERGLUND @brianaberglund MODELS : @sarageurts, @emilyyclare, @mckyla.mariposa, @mya.jeannine, @aprilmitchell, @birthmarkprincess, @priscillakaterena, @eatthecaketoo, @alexaphelece, @kiki.cena, @jessie_lupinetti, @thefriendineverwanted, @_bodypositivityforall_ • • • • • • • • • • • •#week #wednesday #wcw #redisresilient #boldandbeautiful #wearestrongertogether #loveyourbody #loveyourself #selflove #bodypositive #imperfections #ilovemybody #inmyskiniwin #swimsuit #photoshoot #sneakpeek #diversity #ehlersdanlos #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #loveyourlines #beauty #inspire #rare #embrace #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #model #real #ilovemybody

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

SNEAK PEEK 3 of 3. One of my absolute favs. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 FINALS WILL BE POSTED 4/13. Bout to take over the internet ✔💯 • • CREATIVE DIRECTOR : SARA GEURTS @sarageurts PHOTOGRAPHER : BRIANA BERGLUND @brianaberglund MODELS : @sarageurts, @mckyla.mariposa, @aprilmitchell, @birthmarkprincess, @kiki.cena, @thefriendineverwanted • • • • • • • • • • • •#week #thursday #tbt #redisresilient #boldandbeautiful #wearestrongertogether #loveyourbody #loveyourself #selflove #bodypositive #imperfections #ilovemybody #inmyskiniwin #swimsuit #photoshoot #sneakpeek #diversity #ehlersdanlos #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #loveyourlines #beauty #inspire #rare #embrace #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #models #real #ilovemybody

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

RED IS RESILIENT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 TAKE OVER. ✔💯 PHOTO CREDIT : @solidandstriped • • CREATIVE DIRECTOR : SARA GEURTS @sarageurts PHOTOGRAPHER : BRIANA BERGLUND @brianaberglund MODELS : @sarageurts, @emilyyclare, @mckyla.mariposa, @mya.jeannine, @aprilmitchell, @birthmarkprincess, @priscillakaterena, @eatthecaketoo, @alexaphelece, @kiki.cena, @jessie_lupinetti, @thefriendineverwanted, @_bodypositivityforall_ • • • • • • • • • • • •#week #friday #takeover #redisresilient #boldandbeautiful #wearestrongertogether #loveyourbody #loveyourself #selflove #bodypositive #imperfections #ilovemybody #inmyskiniwin #swimsuit #photoshoot #sneakpeek #diversity #ehlersdanlos #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #loveyourlines #beauty #inspire #rare #embrace #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #model #real #ilovemybody

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

RED IS RESILIENT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 TAKE OVER. ✔💯 PHOTO CREDIT : @solidandstriped • • CREATIVE DIRECTOR : SARA GEURTS @sarageurts PHOTOGRAPHER : BRIANA BERGLUND @brianaberglund MODELS : @sarageurts, @emilyyclare, @mckyla.mariposa, @mya.jeannine, @aprilmitchell, @birthmarkprincess, @priscillakaterena, @eatthecaketoo, @alexaphelece, @kiki.cena, @jessie_lupinetti, @thefriendineverwanted, @_bodypositivityforall_ • • • • • • • • • • • •#week #saturday #takeover #redisresilient #boldandbeautiful #wearestrongertogether #loveyourbody #loveyourself #selflove #bodypositive #imperfections #ilovemybody #inmyskiniwin #swimsuit #photoshoot #sneakpeek #diversity #ehlersdanlos #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #loveyourlines #beauty #inspire #rare #embrace #beyou #bebeautiful #perfectlyimperfect #model #real #ilovemybody

Sara Geurts (@sarageurts) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Megosztás Facebookon