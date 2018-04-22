Nem félt megmutatni szülés utáni lógó hasát a modell alkatú blogger
A szülés után pár héttel még mindig úgy nézek ki, mintha 20 hetes terhes lennék, a bőröm pedig fodrossá vált a hasamon. De kit érdekel mindez, amikor van két gyönyörű gyerekem, akik ezerszer több szépséget adnak nekem, mint amennyit az alakom valaha is adott?
– magyarázza Tahlia Aubusson blogger.
|6 WEEKS PP| People are so interested in what your belly looks like postpartum. I’m not sure why, maybe its to compare, or for women that are not mothers to prepare themselves for what they may look like or to give them hope that they might snap back into being flat and flawless like some do. I too before children was curious about what I would look like after pregnancy. There was a time I had a 6 pack and perfect skin and if I could have shown myself this photo then I would have been depressed knowing what was in store for me. After having Ambria my body changed forever, I knew I had to find acceptance especially if I was going to have more children. Something shifts in you when you become a Mum, it’s odd because for me vanity and the obsessive need to always improve my appearance just became almost non existent and because of that I found the ability to be able to finally love myself or at least be at peace with myself, totally ironic. Of course I wanted to loose the baby weight but my focus was more to feel healthy not to look a certain way. About 9 months after having Ambie, to my surprise my tummy did actually go back to normal, despite a few stretch marks on my hips that eventually faded to some extent. This time I don’t know if my body will be as forgiving as last time. Both pregnancies were a total gain of 20 kgs, my tummy and breasts were stretched to breaking point both times. At the moment I still look about 20 weeks pregnant and as you can see my skin is like a dimpled babies bottom just not as cute lol I don’t know if it has the ability to tone up the way it once did, I guess I’ll have to wait and see but if this is what I am left with, so be it, I’m totally ok with that. How could I ever be left disappointed in myself when I have two incredibly amazing children who give me more joy, purpose, reward & pride than a perfect physique could ever give. Today I showed my husband progression photos I’d taken from 1 week postpartum to now, he replied with THIS “You are always beautiful to me no matter what shape, all I care about is if you are HAPPY” It’s because of him & my gorgeous kids, that I AM happy because they remind me what BEAUTY REALLY IS 💗
Tahlia azért döntött szülés utáni teste közszemlére bocsátása mellett, mert azt érzékelte, hogy valamiért minden nőt nagyon foglalkoztat a kérdés, és rengeteg téveszme él ezzel kapcsolatban a fejekben. A csinos blogger saját bevallása szerint végtelenül hiú volt, és erős megfelelési kényszerrel küzdött gyermekei születése előtt. De ma már, túl két terhességen, az sem érdekli, ha terhességi csíkok maradnak a hasán.
Mint mondja, az anyaság csodálatos változást idéz elő a nők gondolkodásában, nála is teljesen elmozdult a fókusz önmagáról a kisbabája felé, és már egyáltalán nem látja tragédiának teste megváltozását.
(Forrás: Yahoo)