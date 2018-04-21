nlc-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy az nlcafe.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem
Avatar
Hozzájárulok, hogy a Central Digitális Média Kft. (NLCafé) közvetlen üzletszerzési céllal megkeressen az általam megadott elérhetőségeimen saját vagy üzleti partnerei ajánlatával.
Az egyedi adatkezelési tájékoztatóban és a Felhasználási feltételekben foglaltakat elolvastam, megértettem és az azokban foglaltakat regisztrációmmal elfogadom.
Regisztráció
Elfelejtett jelszavad helyett könnyen tudsz új jelszót megadni, ehhez az alábbi lépéseket kell csak követned:
  1. Add meg az alábbi beviteli mezőben az e-mail címed vagy felhasználóneved
  2. A hozzád tartozó címre kiküldünk egy levelet a jelszócseréhez. Ellenőrizd a SPAM mappádat is, ha nem látod pár percen belül a levelet a beérkezettek között.
  3. A levélben kapott linket 24 órán belül lekattintva eljutsz egy felületre, ahol megadhatod az új jelszavad
  4. Jelentkezz be a friss jelszóval
Jelszópótló levél elküldése

Itt tudod a jelszavadat megváltoztatni:

Új jelszó mentése

Most pörög:

23C
2018. 04. 21. Konrád
Életmód
Zseniális módon inspirálja diákjait ez a tanárnő
Életmód
2018. Április 21.

Zseniális módon inspirálja diákjait ez a tanárnő

A kansasi középiskolában tanító DeAnna Morgan valóságos mesterévé vált a táblarajzoknak, diákjai legnagyobb örömére.
nlc
2018. Április 21.
f Ajánlom

DeAnna Morgan amerikai középiskolai tanárnő rengeteg diákját inspirálja naponta változó rajzaival. Olykor a tanterembe érkező diákjairól rajzol portrét az óra előtti szünetben, máskor mesefilmek vagy sorozatok hőseit figurázza ki a táblán.

Legutóbb például Valentin-napra az amerikai Office-sorozat szerelmespárját, Pamet és Jimet rajzolta meg és azt a kérdést tette fel a diákoknak, hogy  ki az ő Jimjük és Pamjük.

Rajzait imádják, és napról napra várják a diákok, akik sokszor szelfiznek is a tanárnő által megrajzolt saját képmásukkal vagy más filmek szereplőinek portréival.

A csodás rajztehetséggel megáldott Morgan gyakran használja rajzait amolyan vitaindítónak is egy-egy órai téma kapcsán. 

 

“A life lived for art is never a life wasted” -Ten Thousand Hours, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Yes, I am that crazy art teacher. Yes, I borrowed a fur coat from the fine arts teacher next door to take this photo. And yes, I love acting weird to make my students laugh! There is nothing better than being yourself ❤️✌🏼 #whiteboard #whiteboardart #morgansadvisorycrew #highschool #arted #arteducation #arteducator #artteacher #artteachers #artteachersofinstagram #teacher #teachers #teachersofinsta #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #teachergram #teachersfollowteachers #macklemore #benhaggerty #thriftshop #macklemorethriftshop #macklemoreandryanlewis #stunna #myfavorite #myjam @macklemore

Ms. DeAnna Morgan (@mrsdrmorgan) által megosztott bejegyzés, Febr 1., 2018, időpont: 3:13 (PST időzóna szerint)

 

Kapcsolódó

(Forrás: Yahoo)

Vissza a címlapra
Címkék: tábla rajz mesefilm portré karikatúra diák tanár

még több cikk

Orbán Viktor

A nőket taposnák a „legszemélyesebb közüggyel”
Avicii

Meghalt Avicii

NLCafé bögrejáték

NLCafé Női válaszutak konferencia
kézmosás videó
kézmosás

Iskolásokat kérdeztünk, hogyan mosnak kezet
keresztcsont műtét
műtét

Ezt érdemes tudni az elülsőkeresztszalag-sérülésekről 
Szilágyi Szilvia

Caramel felesége kiakadt: „A lelkem nem bír el több mocskot”
Krémmánia

Szépségdoboz magyarral töltve – itt van újra a Krémmánia Beauty Box Hungarian Edition
vizsla

Különleges vizslát találtak a Népligetben, gazdáját keresi – frissítve
műtét csípő protézis
műtét

Gyorsabb gyógyulás, kevesebb fájdalom: csípőprotézis izomvágás nélkül     
szelfi anya fotó vallomás
fotó

„Könyörgöm, valaki fotózzon le, hogy a gyerekeimnek legyen fényképük rólam is!”
fürdőszoba

23 design fürdőszoba, amitől leesik az állad
mozgólépcső

Nem jelentkeznek a mozgólépcsőn megsérült kutyáért a gazdái
karma

Melyik mandalát választod? Ez a fel nem oldott karmád
Hős utca

Elbontják a Hős utcai gettót, ki nem találnád, mi épül a helyére
Új Duna-híd

Így fog kinézni a budapesti új Duna-híd – fotók
Mádai Vivien

Ördög Nóra: „Ott volt mellettem, amikor babáért küzdöttem”
Megosztás Facebookon