Zseniális módon inspirálja diákjait ez a tanárnő
DeAnna Morgan amerikai középiskolai tanárnő rengeteg diákját inspirálja naponta változó rajzaival. Olykor a tanterembe érkező diákjairól rajzol portrét az óra előtti szünetben, máskor mesefilmek vagy sorozatok hőseit figurázza ki a táblán.
Where's Waldo Wednesday! Each student had to find their "Waldo" around the classroom and tape it to the board with a tag of where they found it!
Legutóbb például Valentin-napra az amerikai Office-sorozat szerelmespárját, Pamet és Jimet rajzolta meg és azt a kérdést tette fel a diákoknak, hogy ki az ő Jimjük és Pamjük.
There's no love story like that of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly. Happy Valentine's Day everyone! Who is your sweetie and what are your plans for the evening?
Rajzait imádják, és napról napra várják a diákok, akik sokszor szelfiznek is a tanárnő által megrajzolt saját képmásukkal vagy más filmek szereplőinek portréival.
My homegirl, Edna, and I rocking the sass life. ✌🏼
A csodás rajztehetséggel megáldott Morgan gyakran használja rajzait amolyan vitaindítónak is egy-egy órai téma kapcsán.
"A life lived for art is never a life wasted" -Ten Thousand Hours, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Yes, I am that crazy art teacher. Yes, I borrowed a fur coat from the fine arts teacher next door to take this photo. And yes, I love acting weird to make my students laugh! There is nothing better than being yourself ❤️✌🏼
