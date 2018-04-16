nlc-logo

2018. 04. 16. Csongor
Életmód
Ezek a szülők senkinek nem mondják meg, hogy fiú vagy lány a gyerekük
Életmód
2018. Április 16.

Ezek a szülők senkinek nem mondják meg, hogy fiú vagy lány a gyerekük

Zoomer most kétéves.
NLCafé
2018. Április 16.
„Ilyen szép kislány nem járhat úgy, mint egy fiú!” „Te kisfiú vagy, nem babázhatsz!” „Kislányoknak nem illik ilyen mohón enni!” „A fiúk nem sírnak!” – a társadalmi nemi sztereotípiákkal már egy kisgyermek is találkozhat.

Ezért is döntött úgy a utahi Kyl és Brent Myer, hogy senkinek nem árulják el kétéves babájuk nemét, akinek nincs köze hozzá: nagyjából a közvetlen családon és a gyermek orvosán kívül mindenki ebbe a kategóriába tartozik.

A házaspár a „genderkreatív nevelésben” hisz, ami azt jelenti, hogy igyekeznek gyermeküket nem belekényszeríteni a társadalom által előírt nemi szerepekbe. A kis Zoomer neveléséről szóló blogjukban Kyl így írt:

„A neme semmit nem mond el a gyerekünk személyiségéről, temperamentumáról, kedvenc színéről, ételéről, humorérzékéről vagy bármi más különlegességéről. Mintha csak annyit mondanánk, hogy két karja van.”

A család azonban tisztában van vele, hogy a totyogó előbb-utóbb, valószínűleg 3-4 éves kora körül választ majd magának nemet, és hangsúlyozzák, hogy ha majd Zoomer ezt szeretné, nem fogják megtiltani, hogy kifejezze a preferenciáját.

Zoomer Coyote, you’ll be two next month. You are the most amazing child I could have ever hoped for. You are so silly, which is one of my favorite things about you. From the moment you wake up, we’re interactive audience members of the Zoomer Show. You throw your blankets and stuffed animals out of the crib and turn in dizzying circles while making funny sounds like “blubalopalobulab” until you fall down. You laugh, get up, and do it again. You’ve become more picky about what you’re wearing. Daddy will start putting a shirt on you and you’ll say “No” with vigor so daddy has started to give you options so you can choose your own outfit. When I picked you up from school, your teacher told me you were very interested in your friend’s painted toenails and pulled on their toes. So I painted your left foot pink and your right foot teal. You were fascinated by the process and seem to like your colorful toes. You are so friendly and you say hi and wave to everyone. I love when you say “HALLO!” to people. You sound German. You love your Elmo and your baby “Daphne.” You could live in the bathtub. You’re still a big fan of things that *go* - trucks, busses, helicopters and trains. You like mango, and reading “Coco.” You love to find everything that’s purple and say “purple.” It is a fun word. You’re very tall and tower over some of your friends. But you give them hugs and dance and laugh with them and you (kinda) share toys with them. You’re getting a lot better at cooperating when we brush your teeth. You even want to brush our teeth. We love you so much, Zooms, and we are so happy we get to love on you and be a part of your world every day!

A post shared by raising zoomer (@raisingzoomer) on

„Egyszerűen nem hiszünk abban, hogy a mi tisztünk lenne ezt eldönteni helyette. Ha senkinek nem mondjuk el a nemét, és genderkreatív módon kezeljük, Z szabadon kialakíthatja a saját identitását, és nem kell foglalkozni a társadalmi elvárásokkal vagy a hagyományos nemi normákkal.”

Annyi azonban a fotók alapján bizonyosnak látszik, hogy Zoomer boldog, egészséges kisgyerek.

Forrás: The Sun

Kiemelt képünk: Instagram/@raisingzoomer

Címkék: gender gendersemleges kisgyerek totyogó

