2018. 04. 16. Csongor
Életmód
A meztelen jógás lány fotói sokadszorra robbantják fel az internetet
Életmód
2018. Április 16.

A meztelen jógás lány fotói sokadszorra robbantják fel az internetet

Nyilván a meztelen jóga műfaja rettenetesen érdekli az embereket. A meztelenül jógázó nő egyébként rengeteg embert megihletett, és nagyon sokan követi a példáját, de ettől függetlenül a műfajnak továbbra is Nude Girl a koronázatlan királynője.
NLCafé
2018. Április 16.
f Ajánlom

Nude_yogagirl-nek, azaz a meztelen jógás lánynak népes követő tábora van Instagram oldalán, ami napról napra csak növekszik. Csodálatos fotóival többeket megihletett, és a követőivé is váltak. Mára már rengeteg meztelen jógás fotó kerül fel nap mint nap a közösségi oldalakra. Mindennek ellenére a meztelen jógás műfajnak nekünk továbbra is a No.1. Mindig megtud újulni, mindig tud valami egészen egyedit varázsolni a fotóival, amik éppen hogy csak meg nem szólalnak. Nézzétek:

I've realised that I’m still very critical of myself... I've learned to be gentle to my body but there are still other things. I have feelings every day that I’m not enough. If how I do things is not good enough - excellent. This self-critcism is the main reason for my feelings of stress and exhaustion. Not because I have just too many things to do but I have too many things which give me pressure to perform better and better. To be worth it. ❤ I really have empathy for others but I don’t even know why it's so hard when it comes to myself. Why I demand so much from myself all the time? I've noticed that this self-critcism regarding work and everyday life takes so much energy and joy from me, I get depressed easily. I've come to realized even more that this critical thinking towards myself is my biggest ”problem”. I should have a reminder ”You and what you do is enough”. ❤ Yoga helps me a lot with self acceptance and trying to keep my life in balance. I've also learned that breathing deeply and meditation are the best ways for me to relax. So I'm back to my morning meditation routine... Do you have any other advices on how to reduce self-critcism ? Have you learned to be less hard on yourself? ❤

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Every lock has a key. ❤❤❤

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

One question once a week...What do you appreciate most in others? ❤

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

She was like the moon - part of her was always hidden away. ❤

Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) által megosztott bejegyzés,

meztelen jóga meztelen jógás lány jógázó

