A meztelen jógás lány fotói sokadszorra robbantják fel az internetet
Nude_yogagirl-nek, azaz a meztelen jógás lánynak népes követő tábora van Instagram oldalán, ami napról napra csak növekszik. Csodálatos fotóival többeket megihletett, és a követőivé is váltak. Mára már rengeteg meztelen jógás fotó kerül fel nap mint nap a közösségi oldalakra. Mindennek ellenére a meztelen jógás műfajnak nekünk továbbra is a No.1. Mindig megtud újulni, mindig tud valami egészen egyedit varázsolni a fotóival, amik éppen hogy csak meg nem szólalnak. Nézzétek:
I've realised that I’m still very critical of myself... I've learned to be gentle to my body but there are still other things. I have feelings every day that I’m not enough. If how I do things is not good enough - excellent. This self-critcism is the main reason for my feelings of stress and exhaustion. Not because I have just too many things to do but I have too many things which give me pressure to perform better and better. To be worth it. ❤ I really have empathy for others but I don’t even know why it's so hard when it comes to myself. Why I demand so much from myself all the time? I've noticed that this self-critcism regarding work and everyday life takes so much energy and joy from me, I get depressed easily. I've come to realized even more that this critical thinking towards myself is my biggest ”problem”. I should have a reminder ”You and what you do is enough”. ❤ Yoga helps me a lot with self acceptance and trying to keep my life in balance. I've also learned that breathing deeply and meditation are the best ways for me to relax. So I'm back to my morning meditation routine... Do you have any other advices on how to reduce self-critcism ? Have you learned to be less hard on yourself? ❤
"Nobody tells you it is okay to call yourself beautiful it is okay to smile at mirrors and it is perfectly fine to say your own eyes are beautiful ❤ it is okay to love your own waist and your legs regardless of their size and you are not conceited if you use your fingers to list everything you're good at rather than point at all your own flaws ❤ you can acknowledge you're smart and that you will go places and you will be someone greater than your mistakes ❤ you can't always expect other people to believe in yourself for you." ❤ ~ AKR
#drone I'm not sure if you see this a little bit hilarious but I do. First I thought that I can't publish it because I look like I've been literally squashed... But then I decided that I'm just giving a hug to space. 🙊 ❤ We are planning our next photoshoot trip for this month! I would like to ask if there is something you would like to see more? Videos, drone photos, some particular asanas...? Tell me your wishes and ideas! 🙂 ❤