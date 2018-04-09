nlc-logo

2018. 04. 09.
Életmód
Ez volt a beteg kutyus utolsó repülőútja
Életmód
2018. Április 09.

Ez volt a beteg kutyus utolsó repülőútja

Utolsó heteire új otthonba szállították a beteg kutyát, hogy a legnagyobb kényelemben pihenhessen.
NLCafé
2018. Április 09.
Az idős, menhelyi kutya, Ashlyn az utóbbi időkben egyre rosszabb állapotba került. Sokat fogyott, és egyre több rákos daganatot találtak a testében. Miután látták, hogy az ebnek már csak néhány hete van hátra, szerették volna, ha ezt az időt a legnagyobb kényelemben, egy szerető otthonban tölti. Ide viszont csak repülővel tudták elszállítani a nagy távolság miatt.

As the day wore on, we would find ourselves over Atlantic City, NJ. Knowing that incoming overcast would hamper our flight plan, I would reroute our flight path from North Carolina, for us to skim along the eastern seaboard. With the data from the TAF's and METAR's, I figured this route would give us the greatest opportunity to find a hole in the overcast layers and begin our descent for Westchester, NY, when we wanted to. By this time Ashyln and I had broken through the initial pleasantries of pilot and co-pawlet; having feasted on near a dozen biscuits by now, she shimmied over and gave me both paws. It is only then you realize you've truly accomplished something; the honor of your co-pawlet, who's been through so much, extending paws and even laying her head on your lap. There's really nothing else quite like it, and something I hold in the highest of all regards. While we may have spent just over 2 hours together, I was recipient of the the most special bond for which I could ask. Ashlyn is now in the care of the New England Humane Society; I look forward to her updates and the hope she has the most comfortable and fullest life that she can. I know, at least for me, it is one flight I will not soon forget <3 #ashlyn

Flying Fur Animal Rescue (@flyingfuranimalrescue) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Paul Steklenski, a Flying Fur Animal Rescue (FFAR) alapítója úgy döntött, hogy segít Ashlynt elszállítani a repülőgépén, ami valószínűleg a kutya utolsó utazása lesz. Annak ellenére, hogy a férfi megszokta a rászoruló kutyák megmentését és utaztatását (általában havonta körülbelül 15-30 kutyát szállítanak), a beteg Ashlyn különösen a szívéhez nőtt. 

According to the timestamps, I would capture this photo about 10 minutes after the last. In that time, Ashlyn felt comfortable enough with me to change her position, and place the coveted full paw upon my leg. I also found this an opportune time to feed her more treats, which she would eat right off of my leg. With her situation being what it was, it was very important to me to make her as comfortable as possible, and do whatever I could. That simply seemed, at the moment, to gently pet her and provide her with snacks. It's always remarkable to me, you know, when a pup will place their paw upon you - it's the final frontier to understanding they like and trust you. For all of the things money can buy, that is not one of them, and something that I will always cherish. #ashlyn

Flying Fur Animal Rescue (@flyingfuranimalrescue) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A  kétórás út elején a kutyus kissé tétovázott, de idővel megnyílt, és összebarátkozott Steklenskivel. Új otthonában Ashlyn rengeteg szeretetet kap, és annak ellenére, hogy csak néhány hetet jósoltak neki, viszonylag jó állapotban tölti mindennapjait most is.

The Dodo

Címkék: repülő utazás betegség kutya idős állat

