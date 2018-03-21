Beszóltak a husi lánynak, hogy túl izmos hozzá a férje
A 29 éves nő március 14-én posztolt egy friss képet, amin férjével látható. Mindketten fürdőruhát viselnek a fotón, és boldogan csókolóznak a nyaralásuk alatt. Azonban a házaspár számos olyan üzenetet kapott, melyek arról szóltak, hogy egy túlsúlyos nő mégis „mivel érdemelte ki”, hogy egy ilyen „tökéletes testű” pasija legyen.
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
„Méltatlannak érzem, hogy egyáltalán reagálnom kell egy ilyen jellegű üzenetre” – fogalmazta meg a nő, aki szerint még csak elgondolkodni sem érdemes az ilyen vagy ehhez hasonló bántó megjegyzéseken. „Az én izmos férjem, az elmúlt 10 évben mindennap emlékeztetett rá, hogy minden testrészemet úgy szereti, ahogy vagyok. Akkor is mondogatta ezt újra és újra, amikor én éppen azt éreztem – a társadalmi nyomás miatt –, hogy nem vagyok elég jó. Igen, a combom összeér, a fenekem narancsbőrös, és hasam is van, a férjem mégis így és ilyennek szeret, amilyen vagyok… Mi nem kategorizáljuk be magunkat, hogy a duci lány és az izmos fiú. Mi egy férfi és egy nő vagyunk, akik egymásba szerettek a főiskolán, és azóta is kitartanak egymás mellett.”
Find the one you wanna tackle on the beach. We’re more pancakes on the couch while watching “This is Us” than going out kind of people. 🍷 We’re more adventures over things and less is really more kinda people. We’re fans of wine tastings that happen on the couch and church on Sunday mornings. 🛋 We let our dogs sleep under the covers and we list three things we’re thankful for every night before falling asleep. 🙏🏼 We’re small town folks with big dreams. We’re going places together and we’re still getting sand out of unmentionable places while we settle back into our little Midwest life. 👫 We are wildly filled with gratitude and excited for what’s to come. And yes, I love @kickingitwithkutch! (Have you seen how cute he is?) 🙋🏼 What’s the number one thing you look for in finding your partner in crime? Photo by: @mrslindseyroman