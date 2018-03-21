Beszóltak a husi lánynak, hogy túl izmos hozzá a férje

A 29 éves nő március 14-én posztolt egy friss képet, amin férjével látható. Mindketten fürdőruhát viselnek a fotón, és boldogan csókolóznak a nyaralásuk alatt. Azonban a házaspár számos olyan üzenetet kapott, melyek arról szóltak, hogy egy túlsúlyos nő mégis „mivel érdemelte ki”, hogy egy ilyen „tökéletes testű” pasija legyen.

„Méltatlannak érzem, hogy egyáltalán reagálnom kell egy ilyen jellegű üzenetre” – fogalmazta meg a nő, aki szerint még csak elgondolkodni sem érdemes az ilyen vagy ehhez hasonló bántó megjegyzéseken. „Az én izmos férjem, az elmúlt 10 évben mindennap emlékeztetett rá, hogy minden testrészemet úgy szereti, ahogy vagyok. Akkor is mondogatta ezt újra és újra, amikor én éppen azt éreztem – a társadalmi nyomás miatt –, hogy nem vagyok elég jó. Igen, a combom összeér, a fenekem narancsbőrös, és hasam is van, a férjem mégis így és ilyennek szeret, amilyen vagyok… Mi nem kategorizáljuk be magunkat, hogy a duci lány és az izmos fiú. Mi egy férfi és egy nő vagyunk, akik egymásba szerettek a főiskolán, és azóta is kitartanak egymás mellett.”

via