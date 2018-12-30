5 nő, aki bátran vállalja testi hibáit
Az ukrán-libanoni Yulianna Yussef testének nagy részét egy veleszületett rendellenesség miatt hatalmas, fájdalmas anyajegyek borítják. A fiatal nő keményen megdolgozott azért, hogy el tudja fogadni önmagát. Ma már népszerű Instagram-oldalt vezet, fotóiról csa úgy árad a nőiesség és a magabiztosság.
On my social media feed I try to post fancy photos that showcase how confident I am about my birthmarks, self acceptance and how I've learned to live with my giant Nevus. But I want to be honest with you and tell you a little bit more about how I actually physically feel and give you some more information about birthmarks. Starting with the hairs, this is a very big and annoying topic for anyone who has many birthmarks and specially a giant one😅.Sooo my back is actually fluffy 🤦🏽♀🐯 I can't do anything about that, and even more annoyingly, the hairs on the birthmarks all over my body are thicker and more dense than around the normal skin. We cant wax or shave them and all I have heard from doctor is that I should cut them.. wait a second..CUT them?! Now you can imagine me 🌵 ( for those who are interested I do wax around the birthmark only and that is my own personal risk and I wouldn’t ask anyone to follow my example. Also there were lots of different situations when I really hated this "fluffy stuff". For example you might try to prepare your boyfriend that you have something unusual on your back .. but how do you explain that you are like 🐿 on touch?! 🤦🏽♀ let alone the many awkward questions you get whilst at school or on the beach..Next- The itching is so f***ing bad that it just drives you crazy! Sometimes I literally want to scratch my skin off🙇🏽♀ waking up at night because I can't control myself, scratching it which causes the birthmark to swells and forces me to get up and put cold compress on it. Sometimes I really feel like a 🐒. Just imagine some business meeting, of course I'm nervous, if I'm nervous it's itching a hundreds time more and my strength of will not to stretch myself 😩🔨 uuff..I am an adult I now can control myself but children no, some scratch themselves till they draw blood at night. There is no solution besides growing up and learning how to control yourself. It's a part of our "difference" and we should learn to live with this. The last one for today is Melanoma. Skin cancer. Anyone could develop skin cancer because of one birthmark👇🏽#photo
Az amerikai Barbie Thomas kétéves korában egy elektromos baleset miatt mindkét karját elveszítette. A ma már 37 éves nőt azonban ez nem akadályozta meg abban, hogy valóra váltsa az álmát, és testépítő legyen.
A 24 éves Giorgia Lanuzzát 13 éves korában az apukája halála után pikkelysömörrel diagnosztizálták. Azóta folyamatosan szégyenkezett, mert csúfolták az osztálytársai, és megbámulták az utcán. Végül úgy döntött, megmutatja a testét, és büszkén vállalja, hogy másokat is bátorítson.
Ash Soto 12 éves volt, amikor kiderült, hogy vitiligója van. Először csak a nyakán jelentkeztek a fehér pöttyök, melyek aztán nőni kezdtek és szétterjedtek az egész testén. Évekig szorongott, rengeteget csúfolták, de végül elhatározta, hogy leszámol az előítéletékkel, és felfedi valódi önmagát. Mára a pozitív testkép egyik szószólója lett, több tízezer követője van.
They say your body is a canvas, I'm just painted differently. Finally at a point in my life where I can say I love the skin I'm in. It's a learning experience each day but I'm getting there. If it wasn't for @sincerelyjuju I probably wouldn't have the guts to post this, so ty angel 💘 I hope this post inspires all girls to be comfortable with themselves and their bodies because everyone is beautiful and unique. You may not see it, but trust me you're special. We need more self love now a days. Accept yourself and everything else will fall into place 🌹✨ (yes, it's vitiligo and any negativity will get you blocked.)
A 28 éves amerikai Melanie Gaydos az ectodermális dysplasia nevű szindrómában szenved, amelynek következtében nem fejlődtek ki például rendesen a fogai, és haja sincs. A divatvilág mégis felfigyelt rá.