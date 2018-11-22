Több éves titkolózás után felvállalta pikkelysömörös bőrét

Georgia-Elizabeth Harris 21 éves, pincérnő, de színésznőnek készül, közben pedig éveket töltött azzal, hogy eltitkolja környezete és a világ elől pikkelysömör betegségét. A pikkelysömör nem kizárólag a bőr megbetegedése, hanem az egész szervezetet érintő gyulladásos folyamat.

A pikkelysömör sokakat érint

A pikkelysömörhöz kell örökletes hajlam is, de a kiváltó ok sokrétű lehet: kóros immunfolyamatok, cukorbetegség, vagy egyéb gyulladás a szervezetben. Georgia betegsége 15 éves korában jelentkezett, fülén lévő fehér, száraz foltokkal. Hamar diganosztizálták, hogy pikkelysömörről van szó. Georgia a betegség elején könnyedén takarta el a vörös foltokat az arcán sminkkel, de később már nyáron is hosszú ruhákat vett fel, hogy a testén lévő jeleket takargassa.

Pikkelysömörrel is lehet

Mostanra teljesen belefáradt, hogy a testét rejtegesse mindenki elől, úgy döntött felvállalja a pikkelysömörrel járó foltokat. Reméli, hogy ezzel más, pikkelysömörben szenvedő ember életét is megkönnyíti példát mutatva nekik. “ Belefáradtam, hogy a nyár közepén kényelmetlen, meleg ruhákkal takargassam magamat. Rájöttem, hogy ezrével élnek emberek az enyémhez hasonló kellemetlen tünetekkel járó betegséggel. Nekik is szeretném megmutatni, hogy lehet így is élni. Sokszor teljesen lelomboz az, amit a tükörben látok, de szeretném ha több lehetnék magam és mások számára is egy pikkelysömörös lánynál.”

This is a reminder to people all around the world that Psoriasis is NOT just a skin condition. It is a chronic disease that affects up to 2% of the population in the UK. Although it is categorised by rapid reproduction of skin cells, it is thought to be caused by a problem within the immune system. Although strep throat is a common trigger, Psoriasis is NOT contagious. There is no cure for Psoriasis but there are numerous effective treatments. It does NOT just cause problems with skin, it also affects; tissue and joints, nails, hair and mental health (amongst other things). Psoriasis affects each person individually, it is subjective and sufferers may present different symptoms. If you have any questions feel free to message me! 164 Likes, 13 Comments - Georgia-Elizabeth Harris (@meadowsonmyskin) on Instagram: "This is a reminder to people all around the world that Psoriasis is NOT just a skin condition. It..."